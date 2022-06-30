All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her son's name after changing it from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner fans have been waiting for her to announce the name of her second baby - and some people are adamant they've uncovered her son's name.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott back in February; a baby boy formerly named Wolf Webster.

Just a short few weeks later, the makeup mogul revealed they had decided to change their son’s name as it ‘didn’t feel right’, but is yet to announce the name of Stormi’s younger brother.

Following an array of clues and theories circulating online, one name, in particular, keeps cropping up and now fans are convinced that they’ve uncovered the name of Kylie’s son as Jacob.

Here’s a closer look at all of the clues…

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her baby boy's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day post

Kylie first sparked rumours that her son’s name is Jacob after sharing a video montage on Mother’s Day, which showed unseen clips of her pregnancy and a little cameo of her newborn.

The song playing during the montage was ‘To Our Daughter’ by the artist My Best Friend Jacob, leaving fans to wonder if this was a hint at her son’s name.

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced her son's name is Jacob. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's son's name is yet to be announced by the makeup mogul. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s Father’s Day post

The theory that Kylie’s baby’s name is Jacob was fuelled after she shared a video on Instagram Stories on Father’s Day, celebrating her boyfriend and father of her children, Travis Scott.

She threw a party for her beau, showing off gold balloons on social media which spelt out ‘Happy Dad Day’, where some crafts and cards were set up in the background.

Some eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the clip and noticed a drawing of two stick figures, which people thought was drawn by 4-year-old Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans think they spotted a clue Kylie Jenner's son's name is Jacob. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The stick figures were labelled, with the bigger one named as ‘Daddy’, while the second was named ‘Jacob’, leaving fans convinced that was her younger brother’s name.

Of course, Kylie is yet to confirm her new bubba’s name - but given that rapper Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques, some fans have even drawn comparisons between the beginning of his name and Jacob.

