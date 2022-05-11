Another Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theory Is Taking Over The Internet

11 May 2022, 10:23

Kylie Jenner fans have another theory for her baby boy's name
Kylie Jenner fans have another theory for her baby boy's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Yet another guess of Kylie Jenner’s son’s name has been making the rounds online.

Kylie Jenner’s baby boy’s new name has kept fans in suspense for months after she revealed they changed it from Wolf Webster just weeks after she gave birth.

Since then, theories have been circulating online with fans trying to uncover what the makeup mogul has named her son.

However, the latest theory comes after Kylie shared a video montage on Mother’s Day, celebrating her family with her daughter Stormi and 3-month-old son.

In the montage, unseen clips of her pregnancy and a little cameo of her newborn can be seen - with fans thinking she dropped a subtle hint at her son’s name.

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she dropped a new hint about her son's name
Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she dropped a new hint about her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie shared the clip alongside the track ‘To Our Daughter’ by the artist My Best Friend Jacob, leading fans to speculate if Jacob was the name of her new bundle of joy.

At first, fans were convinced she and her boyfriend Travis Scott had named their son Jacques to pay homage to the rapper’s real name - Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Later theories went on to wonder if the baby was called Kenny to honour Kylie’s sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner fans believe she could've named her baby boy Jacob
Kylie Jenner fans believe she could've named her baby boy Jacob. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is a mum-of-two to Stormi and her baby boy
Kylie Jenner is a mum-of-two to Stormi and her baby boy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner revealed she changed her baby boy's name from Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner revealed she changed her baby boy's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, fans thought an Instagram account belonging to Mason Disick claimed she had named her baby Knight Webster.

Fans also drew comparisons between the name Knight and Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent interview with Kelly and Ryan that there is ‘one name lingering’ but the young CEO isn’t ready to announce it just yet.

