There’s Been An Update On Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster and there's been an update. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Fans have been wondering what Kylie Jenner named her baby after revealing she and Travis Scott changed their son’s name from Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner announced just a few days ago that she and Travis Scott decided to change their baby boy’s name after naming their son Wolf Webster.

It wasn’t long before fans rushed to social media to theorise what she could’ve called her son after changing her mind, with many convinced she had named her newborn after her rapper boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Kylie’s son’s middle name paid tribute to Travis - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II - giving him the middle name ‘Jacques’.

However, many fans now think the couple have decided to give their son ‘Jacques’ as a first name instead.

Kylie Jenner has decided to change her son's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A source told People that Kylie will ‘share his name when she’s ready’, with a separate insider adding: "Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him.

"They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved.”

However, since Kylie hasn’t disclosed whether she’s changed her son’s middle name, Jacques is still fans’ biggest guess.

The makeup mogul and her rapper beau welcomed their son on 2/2/22, with the 23-year-old going on to share unseen footage in a video called ‘to our son’ on YouTube just weeks later.

Kylie Jenner fans have theorised that she's named her son after Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to daughter Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The video followed the same format as her famous ‘to our daughter’ YouTube video which was released in 2018 following the birth of her firstborn, her daughter Stormi.

Some fans have since theorised that she decided to change her son's name from Wolf following her ongoing feud with Australian influencer, Tammy Hembrow, who has a six-year-old son named Wolf.

After Kylie initially announced her son's name, Tammy made a series of digs online about her 'copying' the name, even joking in a comment that she may name her next child Stormi.

Kylie and Tammy used to be BFFs but the Kardashian sister unfollowed the Aussie fitness model after she was spotted with Kylie's long-term ex, Tyga.

