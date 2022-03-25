There’s Been An Update On Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

25 March 2022, 12:31

Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster and there's been an update
Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster and there's been an update. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have been wondering what Kylie Jenner named her baby after revealing she and Travis Scott changed their son’s name from Wolf Webster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner announced just a few days ago that she and Travis Scott decided to change their baby boy’s name after naming their son Wolf Webster.

It wasn’t long before fans rushed to social media to theorise what she could’ve called her son after changing her mind, with many convinced she had named her newborn after her rapper boyfriend.

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

According to TMZ, Kylie’s son’s middle name paid tribute to Travis - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II - giving him the middle name ‘Jacques’.

However, many fans now think the couple have decided to give their son ‘Jacques’ as a first name instead.

Kylie Jenner has decided to change her son's name from Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner has decided to change her son's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

A source told People that Kylie will ‘share his name when she’s ready’, with a separate insider adding: "Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him.

"They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved.”

However, since Kylie hasn’t disclosed whether she’s changed her son’s middle name, Jacques is still fans’ biggest guess.

The makeup mogul and her rapper beau welcomed their son on 2/2/22, with the 23-year-old going on to share unseen footage in a video called ‘to our son’ on YouTube just weeks later.

Kylie Jenner fans have theorised that she's named her son after Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner fans have theorised that she's named her son after Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy in February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to daughter Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The video followed the same format as her famous ‘to our daughter’ YouTube video which was released in 2018 following the birth of her firstborn, her daughter Stormi.

Some fans have since theorised that she decided to change her son's name from Wolf following her ongoing feud with Australian influencer, Tammy Hembrow, who has a six-year-old son named Wolf.

After Kylie initially announced her son's name, Tammy made a series of digs online about her 'copying' the name, even joking in a comment that she may name her next child Stormi.

Kylie and Tammy used to be BFFs but the Kardashian sister unfollowed the Aussie fitness model after she was spotted with Kylie's long-term ex, Tyga.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island fans are concerned as Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours

Love Island’s Chloe And Toby Are Facing Split Rumours

Bridgerton had a Harry Styles moment

Harry Styles' 'Sign Of The Times' Got A String Arrangement In Bridgerton – Here's The Episode It's In
Exclusive
The lead singer of Ukrainian band Antytila reacts after Ed Sheeran responded to their concert appeal

WATCH: Lead Singer Of Ukrainian Band Antytila Reacts After Ed Sheeran Responds To Viral Concert Appeal
Exclusive
Simone Ashley instantly felt comfortable with her Bridgerton castmates

Simone Ashley Talks About How Phoebe Dynevor Welcomed Her Into 'Bridgerton Family'

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Harry Styles has houses in New York and London

Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star