Fans Think Khloé Kardashians Daughter True Just Let Slip Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

23 September 2022, 17:09

By Kathryn Knight

True Thompson greeted her new baby brother with, ‘Hi Snowy,’ and now Kardashian fans are convinced she let slip Kylie Jenner’s baby boy’s name.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son with Travis Scott in February, but is yet to share any clues about what his name might be after announcing it as ‘Wolf’ and then quickly changing their minds.

The lip kit queen said they haven’t announced his new name yet because they’re still getting used to it.

However, in the first episode of The Kardashians series two, it appears Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True may have let slip the name – and it might just be ‘Snowy’.

What Is Kylie Jenner's Son's Name? What We Know About Her New Baby Name

What Has Khloé Kardashian Named Her Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson?

As Khloé introduced True to her new baby brother from the hospital on FaceTime, she greeted the tot with: “Hi, Snowy!”, to which Khloe replied: “His name is not Snowy.”

Kylie Jenner's daughter True greeted her brother with 'Hi Snowy!'
Kylie Jenner's daughter True greeted her brother with 'Hi Snowy!'. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Kylie Jenner hasn't revealed her baby boy's name yet
Kylie Jenner hasn't revealed her baby boy's name yet. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie and Travis’ four-year-old daughter is named Stormi, so ‘Snowy’ would match well with his big sister’s moniker.

After the touching moment aired, Kardashian fans flooded social media with their theories, predicting True was mistaking her new sibling for her baby cousin, Kylie’s son.

“Nobody questioning True calling her baby brother Snowy thinking that could be Kylies babies name is driving me crazy [sic],” one person tweeted.

“What if Kylie baby boy name is Snow? True called her baby brother Snowy maybe because its her cousin name and its stormi baby brother name just like hers I don’t know if it make sense,” wrote another.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy was born in February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy was born in February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy was born via surrogate
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy was born via surrogate. Picture: Disney+

A third shared: “I think I know Kylie’s sons name! At the start of S2E1, Khloe says True understands what ‘baby brother’ means bc ‘Stormi has one’. At the end, True is saying ‘Hi Snowy!’ to her brother. Is that bc Stormi’s baby brother is named Snowy?”

Kylie remains tight-lipped on the name she and Travis picked for their son, but Jacob and Knight have also been speculated.

‘Jacob’ was spotted in writing on a painting labelled ‘Daddy’ that Kylie posted earlier this year, seemingly painted by Stormi. The fact Travis’ real name is Jacques only added fuel to the speculation.

An Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick later claimed the baby was called 'Knight'.

