Kylie Jenner Shares New Details Of Baby Boy’s Name And Why She Hasn’t Legally Changed It

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has given fans some insight into what her son is called after admitting she hasn’t officially changed her baby boy’s name from Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner has had everyone waiting for her baby boy’s new name announcement for months, after revealing just a few weeks after giving birth that she changed it from Wolf Webster.

Having given birth back in February, fans have had seven months of gathering theories and guessing the makeup mogul’s son’s name, ranging from Knight Webster to Jack/Jacob Webster.

However, Kylie, who welcomed her son with her boyfriend Travis Scott, has now revealed that she is yet to legally change her son’s name from Wolf.

Joining The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside her momager Kris Jenner, Kylie explained exactly why her son’s birth certificate still reads Wolf Webster, and why she and Travis are ‘waiting’ to announce it publicly.

Kylie Jenner said she's 'not ready' to share her son's name yet. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed she hasn't legally changed her son's name from Wolf. Picture: Alamy

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie told James, “His name is still Wolf.

“His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

“So how does this work? So you call him Wolf?” asked James, as Kylie responded, “We don’t call him Wolf.”

“So what do you call him?” Corden asked again, while Kylie said, “You know—” later adding, “We’re just not ready to share yet.”

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son back in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two kids together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mum-of-two went on to say that her boyfriend likes to add more names in the hat: “Well, you know, Travis does—he likes to sometimes, like one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and like change it again,” said Kylie.

“So, we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until maybe…” while Kris joked, “He’s 21.”

Host James Corden then cleared up how similar the name would be to Wolf, however, Kylie insisted the new name is no longer an animal.

We’ll let you do the guessing…

