Kardashian-Jenner Fans Unveil Secret Link Between All Family’s Exes

1 September 2022, 16:51

Kardashian-Jenner fans unveiled a theory that all ex-boyfriends of the family are linked
Kardashian-Jenner fans unveiled a theory that all ex-boyfriends of the family are linked. Picture: Hulu/Disney
The Kardashian-Jenner family’s ex-partners are more linked than we first realised - and it’s seriously confusing!

Fans of the Kardashians and Jenners will already know there have been some links here and there between some of the family’s exes - of course, it’s a small dating scene between A-listers.

However, there’s more of a crossover than we initially realised, and thanks to a new TikTok video, we’re all even more confused after finding out how.

Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Having Second Baby With Tristan Thompson

Between them, the sisters have all dated some famous faces, from Kylie Jenner dating Tyga and Travis Scott, to Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson, her marriage to Kanye West and more, and of course, Kourtney’s recent marriage to Travis Barker.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and uncover how the Kardashian-Jenner exes are linked…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for six years
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for six years. Picture: Alamy
Kanye West dated Amber Rose before Kim Kardashian
Kanye West dated Amber Rose before Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

So, the viral TikTok begins by explaining how Kim was married to Kanye, but before the reality TV star, Ye dated model Amber Rose, who happens to have previously dated basketball player James Harden, who is also the ex-boyfriend of Khloe.

Hold on, it gets more confusing.

Next, we have Khloe’s most recent ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who famously cheated on her with Kylie’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods.

Meanwhile, Jordyn previously dated basketball star Devin Booker, who is of course now Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend.

Now, Kylie was previously romantically linked to Jaden Smith way back in 2013, who is also rumoured to have dated Sofia Richie, who is also the makeup mogul’s childhood friend.

Kylie Jenner formerly dated Tyga
Kylie Jenner formerly dated Tyga. Picture: Alamy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married earlier this year
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married earlier this year. Picture: Alamy
Kendall Jenner is in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. Picture: Alamy

Sofia went on to then date Scott Disick, who was in a lengthy relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

Most notoriously, Kylie dated rapper Tyga, who has a child with Instagram model Blac Chyna - and as well all know, also has a child with Rob Kardashian now.

And for the most recent link; we have Kourtney and her new husband Travis Barker, who formerly admitted to having a huge crush on her sis Kim.

However, Travis is also BFFs with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who just so happened to date Amber Rose (Kanye’s ex, in case you’re losing track).

We told you it was confusing!

