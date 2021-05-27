Kim Kardashian Responds To Travis Barker Affair Rumours

Kim Kardashian addressed claims she was romantically involved with Travis Barker. Picture: PA/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has addressed claims she was ‘hooking up’ with Travis Barker years before his relationship with her sister, Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims that she had “an affair” with Travis Barker while he was married to his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The rumour first began when Shanna claimed that Kim and Travis’ “affair” was the reason for their divorce, as she claimed they had been involved during their marriage from 2004-2006.

Shanna’s claims were exposed by her and Travis’ daughter Alabama, who shared a message screenshot on her Instagram Stories as the 15-year-old called out her mother for “never completely being in my life”.

The claims left fans shocked since Travis has been in a very loved-up relationship with Kim’s older sister Kourtney since the beginning of this year.

Kim Kardashian denied rumours she 'hooked up' with Travis Barker. Picture: PA

Kourtney Kardashian began dating Travis Barker at the start of 2021. Picture: @travisbarker/Instagram

Kim has finally put the rumours to bed after she addressed the claims on her Instagram Stories during a fan Q&A.

The mother-of-four, who recently divorced Kanye West, was asked: “Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

Kim replied, saying: “NO! False narrative!

“We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

Kim Kardashian branded the Travis Barker affair claims a 'false narrative'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker got divorced in 2008. Picture: PA

This comes after Shanna called the alleged affair “gross”, with the screenshot Alabama posted reading: “I’ve been legally bullied out… I’m fed up and I’m Exhausted..

“Social media and the media isn’t real… I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister.. It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!”

Shanna has frequently thrown shade at her ex and his new relationship with Kourtney over the past few months.

The A-list couple has been getting very serious and the pair are even said to be “in talks” about marriage.

