Kylie Jenner Addresses Where She Stands With Ex Tyga 4 Years After Split

Kylie Jenner revealed she's no longer on talking terms with ex Tyga. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner was asked about her ex-boyfriend Tyga during the Kardashians reunion episode.

Kylie Jenner has spoken about where she stands with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, four years after their relationship ended.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister joined her family for the Kardashian reunion episode with Andy Cohen, where she was grilled about her rapper ex, who she famously dated between 2014-2017.

The Biggest Kardashian Jenner Feuds, Scandals & Dramatic Moments

Kylie admitted the pair are no longer on speaking terms, as she told Andy: “We're not friends, but we are OK.

“If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well.”

Kylie Jenner dated Tyga for three years. Picture: Getty

Going on to add that there’s no bad blood between her and the ‘Taste’ rapper, she added: “I have no bad feelings towards him."

Kylie and Tyga were said to have started dating in 2014 when she was around 17 years old, with the pair going on to have an on-again-off-again romance.

They called things off for good in 2017 with the makeup mogul moving on with Travis Scott shortly after.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018. Picture: PA

Kylie Jenner admitted she doesn't speak to Tyga anymore. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Although they split in 2019 to focus on co-parenting, the couple are now officially back together after confirming their romance during a red carpet appearance earlier this week.

Travis accepted an award at the Parsons Benefit and according to E! News, he gave his beau and their daughter a special shoutout on stage.

He said: “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

Kylie also went on to post a series of cosy pictures with Travis, giving us all the feels.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital