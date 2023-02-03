Kylie Jenner Shares Heartwarming Video For Baby Aire's 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner shared the most adorable video of her son Aire as he turns one year old!

Kylie Jenner's son is already one! The 25-year-old marked her baby boy's milestone age by posting a heartfelt montage video to Instagram.

The make-up mogul shared never-seen-before footage of Aire to celebrate his first birthday, the clips showed Kylie and her tot going on family beach days, cuddling at home and cradling her bundle of joy – aw!

The rare post featuring her son comes a week after Kylie shared her first photograph of him online and finally unveiled his name after a year of speculation since she changed it from the original moniker, Wolf.

Kylie shared home footage for Aire's birthday. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Aire Webster turned one on February 2. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner dedicated the caption to the birthday boy with some sentimental words, she wrote: "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you.

"you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you," she capped off the sweet post.

Fans struggled to keep their tears at bay as they watched the montage video, which had a stripped-back rendition of 'You Are My Sunshine' – adding an extra punch to an already emotional video.

Other clips showed Aire with big sister Stormi, playing with his mum and even going on a swing set with her – we can't cope!

Kylie shared videos from family beach days. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Aire and Stormi can be seen playing together in one of the clips. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie plays with Aire in his playroom. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Instagram post quickly racked up over 9 million likes and endless views as everyone's hearts were warmed, and the comment section was soon overtaken with an outpouring of love.

Hailey Bieber simply commented "I’m crying" and Brandon Jenner wrote "Adorable". Fans couldn't stop gushing over Aire's appearance on the feed, one follower posted: "I love motherhood for Kylie, she looks happiest n peaceful when she's with them! [sic]"

"Celebrity kids grow so fast I thought he was born a month ago," another reply read.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child and first son on February 2, 2022 – doesn't time go so fast!

