Kylie Jenner Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Boy And How To Pronounce His Name

Kylie Jenner's son's name is Aire. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

11 months after her baby boy was born, Kylie Jenner proved once again she only produces cute kids, revealing the first photos of Aire on Instagram and clarifying how to pronounce his name.

Kylie Jenner, who's also mum to Stormi, four, shared the first pictures of her son to the world on Instagram on 21st January 2023, confirming his name after months of speculation.

After 11 months Kylie revealed her son's name is Aire, a moniker that hadn't been leaked after initial reports claimed it was possibly Jacques – his dad Travis Scott's real name.

One month after giving birth to her baby boy Kylie announced his name was Wolf but weeks later revealed they'd decided to change it.

She confessed on an episode of The Kardashians Wolf 'didn't feel like it was him'. But what is Kylie's son's name and how do you pronounce it? Here's what you need to know.

Kylie Jenner's baby boy is named Aire. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to two. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

What is Kylie Jenner's son called?

Kylie's son's name is Aire, which goes well with his big sister's name Stormi. Clearly Kylie and Travis are fans of weather-inspired names.

Aire was born on 2nd February 2022, considered angel numbers.

Aire was born on 2nd February 2022. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is mum to daughter Stormi, now four. Picture: Getty

How to pronounce Kylie Jenner's son's name Aire

Shortly after revealing her baby boy to the world almost a year after he was born, Kylie clarified how to pronounce his name.

Aire is pronounced 'Air' as you'd expect. However, some fans wondered whether it was pronounced 'Airey'; Kylie cleared this up on social media after a fan account questioned how the name should sound.

Why did Kylie Jenner change her son's name?

Kylie explained she and boyfriend Travis decided to change their son's name after originally deciding on 'Wolf' because they felt it didn't suit him.

She was then hesitant to share what they'd changed it to in case they decided to change it once more.

The lip kit queen finally confirmed his name nearly a year after he was born, by sharing a string of photos of the tot with her 379 million Instagram followers and writing in the caption: "Aire," with a white heart.

