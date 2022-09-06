Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced She ‘Leaked’ Her Baby Boy’s Name

6 September 2022, 16:35

Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner gave a hint about her son's name back in 2019
Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner gave a hint about her son's name back in 2019. Picture: Getty/@kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Did Kylie Jenner leak her son’s new name? Fans are convinced the Kardashians star has let slip a very normal name…

Kylie Jenner’s baby boy’s name has been the biggest question mark of 2022 so far, with tons of fans trying to uncover the name for months.

The makeup mogul has remained tight-lipped over what she has named her son, who she welcomed back in February with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kardashian-Jenner Fans Unveil Secret Link Between All Family’s Exes

Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

The 25-year-old announced shortly after giving birth that she had named her son Wolf Webster, however, she admitted within the month that they had actually changed his name.

Yet to share the new name with the world, everyone has been hunting online for clues about what the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister could’ve possibly named her bundle of joy.

Kylie Jenner fans think she may have named her son John
Kylie Jenner fans think she may have named her son John. Picture: E!
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son with Travis Scott in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son with Travis Scott in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

From guesses such as Knight Webster to Jacques/Jacob, it has indeed been a mission for eagle-eyed fans.

And now - some people are convinced Kylie actually revealed it way before giving birth.

The new theory comes after fans resurfaced an old clip from a 2019 Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, where sister Kim was having a baby shower for her fourth child, Psalm, who she welcomed via surrogate with ex Kanye West.

Kylie was seen amongst other guests at the baby shower jotting down potential names for Kim’s baby, with fans noticing that Knight and Wolf both appeared on the list and were seemingly written down by Kylie herself.

Kylie Jenner fans think she leaked her son's name in 2019
Kylie Jenner fans think she leaked her son's name in 2019. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, another name on the list which fans suspect was written by Kylie, has some people wondering if it’s made it to the birth certificate for the billionaire’s son.

The name John was written down in the same handwriting as Knight and Wolf, and fans can’t get over how ‘normal’ the name is for the reality star, who already has a daughter named Stormi.

It’s safe to say fans would be shocked if she had named her son John, but at this point, anything can be expected!

Some people are convinced Kylie will finally announce her baby’s name during season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu, which will air later this month - so let’s wait and see!

