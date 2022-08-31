Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

Kardashian fans think they know exactly when Kylie Jenner will share her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Fans of Kylie Jenner think they’ve worked out exactly when the Kardashians star will share her son’s new name with the world.

Kylie Jenner has been keeping us all in suspense as she’s yet to reveal the new name of her baby boy after changing it from Wolf Webster just weeks after she gave birth in February.

However, fans are now convinced they know exactly when she’s going to announce her son’s name and why she’s waited so long to announce it.

The makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are thought to have had a new name for their newborn for a few months now, but wanted to make sure they were settled on the name before sharing it with the world.

Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: Alamy

Now fans think the moment is fast approaching as people reckon their son’s name will be shared in September, just in time for the second season of the family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians.

Following on from the success of their long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, where they found fame, the family have been sharing more personal details about their lives in The Kardashians, which first aired in April this year.

Kylie’s pregnancy with her second baby was shown, as well as Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, Khloe’s split from Tristan Thompson and Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Kylie Jenner fans think she'll share her son's name on The Kardashians. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Some fans think Kylie Jenner will announce her baby boy's name in September. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

So, naturally, fans think the upcoming season will reveal Kylie’s son’s new name as a new trailer showed the 25-year-old getting candid about her postpartum struggles.

Fans have been theorising Kylie’s baby boy’s name for months, with many guessing he could be named Knight or Jack/Jacob Webster.

Season 2 of The Kardashians will air on September 22, so there are only a few weeks to wait to see if Kylie shares her tot’s name on the show!

