Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Birth And Tells Fans 'Postpartum Has Not Been Easy'

16 March 2022, 11:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner posted a series of Instagram stories where she spoke about the difficulties of postpartum life, revealing that its been 'very hard'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has opened up on Instagram about her postpartum experience since welcoming her second child.

The 24-year-old Kardashian has been noticeably absent from social media in the past month, with the Kylie breaking her online silence last week as she professed 'I know I've been MIA for a while'.

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Middle Name Has A Sweet Family Link

The make-up mogul posted a slew of stories on Tuesday (March 15) where she got candid with fans, revealing that life since she gave birth to her baby boy 'has not been easy'.

She welcomed her second bundle of joy, Wolf Webster, with partner Travis Scott last month.

Kylie Jenner has spoken about her postpartum experience
Kylie Jenner has spoken about her postpartum experience. Picture: Alamy/Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner revealed that life hasn't been 'easy'
Kylie Jenner revealed that life hasn't been 'easy'. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mum-of-two addressed her whopping 318 million followers on the platform as she gave an insight into her struggles since welcoming her son.

She said: "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy.

"It’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," Kylie honestly told her fans.

‘It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy," the Kylie Cosmetics founder continued.

Kylie revealed that she wanted to talk about her postpartum journey now that she is posting more frequently to her socials, saying: "I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that."

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son on February 2
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son on February 2. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now a family of four
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now a family of four. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I think we can look on the internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me. It’s been hard."

She spoke poignantly about the hardships that mothers face: "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back – not even physically, just mentally – after birth. Just sending some love. Love you guys."

Jenner welcomed her son with Travis Scott on February 2, revealing the news online just days later. The famous pair welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, back in 2018 after months of speculation over the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's rumoured pregnancy.

