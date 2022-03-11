Kylie Jenner Returns To Instagram After Being 'MIA' Since Giving Birth

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has started posting to Instagram again after taking a break from social media after the birth of her son.

Kylie Jenner has been noticeably absent from socials since she announced that she had given birth to baby Wolf last month.

On Thursday (March 10), the make-up mogul made a return to Instagram, admitting that "I know I've been MIA for a while".

Kylie Jenner Splashes A Fortune On Clothes For Baby Wolf

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on February 2, with both parents remaining quiet on their social media platforms since.

The 24-year-old posted a slew of stories to the 'Gram as she promoted a new Kylie Cosmetics arrival, saying "I launched a new lip product".

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two children. Picture: Getty

The star candidly addressed her whopping 318 million followers as she spoke to the camera in her car, she continued chatting about the new drop: "They're called lip lacquers and I haven't been doing my makeup so I haven't been able to show you guys.

"But now I am getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you guys," Kylie continued.

Her first-born Stormi Webster, who is now four years old, even made a brief appearance in the videos!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star demonstrated her new lip lacquers in her stories, telling her fans that "I know you guys are going to love them".

Kylie Jenner spoke about her lack of social media presence. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Wolf in February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner announced that she was expecting her second bundle of joy in September by posting a heartwarming video – everyone from Travis to momager Kris Jenner featured in the edit!

She revealed that she had given birth to her first son, Wolf, with a photo last month – Kylie has not posted to the grid since.

