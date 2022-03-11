Kylie Jenner Returns To Instagram After Being 'MIA' Since Giving Birth

11 March 2022, 11:45

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has started posting to Instagram again after taking a break from social media after the birth of her son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has been noticeably absent from socials since she announced that she had given birth to baby Wolf last month.

On Thursday (March 10), the make-up mogul made a return to Instagram, admitting that "I know I've been MIA for a while".

Kylie Jenner Splashes A Fortune On Clothes For Baby Wolf

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on February 2, with both parents remaining quiet on their social media platforms since.

The 24-year-old posted a slew of stories to the 'Gram as she promoted a new Kylie Cosmetics arrival, saying "I launched a new lip product".

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram
Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two children
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two children. Picture: Getty

The star candidly addressed her whopping 318 million followers as she spoke to the camera in her car, she continued chatting about the new drop: "They're called lip lacquers and I haven't been doing my makeup so I haven't been able to show you guys.

"But now I am getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you guys," Kylie continued.

Her first-born Stormi Webster, who is now four years old, even made a brief appearance in the videos!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star demonstrated her new lip lacquers in her stories, telling her fans that "I know you guys are going to love them".

Kylie Jenner spoke about her lack of social media presence
Kylie Jenner spoke about her lack of social media presence. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Wolf in February
Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Wolf in February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner announced that she was expecting her second bundle of joy in September by posting a heartwarming video – everyone from Travis to momager Kris Jenner featured in the edit!

She revealed that she had given birth to her first son, Wolf, with a photo last month – Kylie has not posted to the grid since.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Scott Disick has fuelled rumours he's dating Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Scott Disick Fuels Rumours He’s Dating Too Hot To Handle’s Holly Scarfone With Racy Photoshoot
Kim Kardashian's advice on work ethic has been branded a publicity stunt by people online

Kim Kardashian’s Controversial ‘Work Harder’ Advice Branded ‘PR Stunt’ By Fans

Aitch's new song 'Baby' has fans thinking it's about girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenbeg

Aitch Raps About Relationship In New Song ‘Baby’ & Fans Think It’s About Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hailey Bieber is the biggest Justin Bieber fan

Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Biggest Fan At His 'Justice' World Tour

All of Jade Thirlwall's solo ventures

Here’s Everything Jade Thirlwall Is Doing In 2022

Simone Ashley from Bridgerton season 2 opened up about her struggles wearing the corset

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Admits Wearing The Corset On-Set Made Her Sick

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star