Khloé Kardashian Cries As She Finally Severs Ties With Tristan Thompson

16 June 2022, 11:40

Khloé Kardashian is cutting ties with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian is cutting ties with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

An emotional Khloé Kardashian revealed on The Kardashians that she is finally done with Tristan Thompson following his latest unfaithful scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloé Kardashian got teary-eyed in the latest episode of The Kardashians as the star revealed that she has officially cut ties with ex Tristan Thompson following his constant betrayal.

The episode focused on the aftermath of the basketball player's latest scandal, as Tristan fathered another woman's baby during his relationship with Khloé.

Khloé Kardashian Appears To Admit To Photoshopping Daughter True Into Disneyland Pictures

The Good American founder has famously given her ex-flame multiple second chances, news broke in 2018 that he had cheated on her just two days before she gave birth to their child True Thompson.

Throughout the first season of the family's new reality series on Hulu, Khloé had been open about her hopes to rekindle her relationship with the sportsman as they continue to co-parent their daughter, who is now 4.

Khloé Kardashian cried in the finale episode as she speaks about Tristan's affair
Khloé Kardashian cried in the finale episode as she speaks about Tristan's affair. Picture: Alamy

However, in The Kardashians finale episode that aired on June 16, the mum-of-one vowed she was finally done after the latest breakdown of trust.

As news swirled of Tristan fathering his third child with Maralee Nichols, Kim Kardashian gave her younger sister some tough love, she said: "So he's been lying to you. If this isn't the biggest sign for you to not have another baby with this human being."

Khloé began to break down at the revelation, replying to Kim: "This cannot be happening."

"We really believed he had changed, I was his biggest supporter," Kim said as she comforted a heartbroken Khloé, "but if this isn't the most clear situation, I don’t know what is."

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True Thompson together
Khloé and Tristan share daughter True Thompson together. Picture: Alamy

The sisterly advice came out in full force during the episode: "When someone hurts someone that you love, you get protective. My heart is breaking for Khloe because I know she was really trying, and I know he was really trying."

Khloé explained how disrespected she felt to have found out about the betrayal as the news hit the media.

"If you’re going to do it, you’re not even going to give me a f****g heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face," she said.

She expressed that it made her feel "humiliated" and "embarrassed".

"It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it. I tried so hard," the reality star said during the finale, revealing that she is finally drawing a line under Tristant's unfaithfulness.

Tristan first cheated on Khloe back in 2018 whilst she was pregnant
Tristan first cheated on Khloe back in 2018 whilst she was pregnant. Picture: Alamy
Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered another child on Instagram
Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered another child on Instagram. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

In January 2022, it was confirmed via paternity test that Tristan had fathered fitness instructor Maralee Nichols' baby. He posted a statement to his Instagram story that read: "I take full responsibility for my actions.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," Thompson wrote.

The Chicago Bulls player did not feature in the finale episode of the reality show outside of archived footage.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Squid Game's plot for season 2?

Here's What Is Going To Happen In Squid Game Season 2

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working hard on her solo career just weeks after Little Mix's hiatus

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases Solo Career Away From Little Mix In Adorable Photo With Twin Babies
Antigoni Buxton is said to be the next Love Island bombshell

Another Love Islander's Ex Is Entering Villa As A Bombshell - Meet Antigoni Buxton

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to see Calvin Harris

Win Tickets To See Calvin Harris This Winning Weekend

Radio

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

TV & Film

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Son

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

Exclusive
George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: George Ezra Reflects On His Jubilee Concert Performance

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star