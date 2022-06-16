Khloé Kardashian Cries As She Finally Severs Ties With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is cutting ties with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

An emotional Khloé Kardashian revealed on The Kardashians that she is finally done with Tristan Thompson following his latest unfaithful scandal.

Khloé Kardashian got teary-eyed in the latest episode of The Kardashians as the star revealed that she has officially cut ties with ex Tristan Thompson following his constant betrayal.

The episode focused on the aftermath of the basketball player's latest scandal, as Tristan fathered another woman's baby during his relationship with Khloé.

The Good American founder has famously given her ex-flame multiple second chances, news broke in 2018 that he had cheated on her just two days before she gave birth to their child True Thompson.

Throughout the first season of the family's new reality series on Hulu, Khloé had been open about her hopes to rekindle her relationship with the sportsman as they continue to co-parent their daughter, who is now 4.

Khloé Kardashian cried in the finale episode as she speaks about Tristan's affair. Picture: Alamy

However, in The Kardashians finale episode that aired on June 16, the mum-of-one vowed she was finally done after the latest breakdown of trust.

As news swirled of Tristan fathering his third child with Maralee Nichols, Kim Kardashian gave her younger sister some tough love, she said: "So he's been lying to you. If this isn't the biggest sign for you to not have another baby with this human being."

Khloé began to break down at the revelation, replying to Kim: "This cannot be happening."

"We really believed he had changed, I was his biggest supporter," Kim said as she comforted a heartbroken Khloé, "but if this isn't the most clear situation, I don’t know what is."

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True Thompson together. Picture: Alamy

The sisterly advice came out in full force during the episode: "When someone hurts someone that you love, you get protective. My heart is breaking for Khloe because I know she was really trying, and I know he was really trying."

Khloé explained how disrespected she felt to have found out about the betrayal as the news hit the media.

"If you’re going to do it, you’re not even going to give me a f****g heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face," she said.

She expressed that it made her feel "humiliated" and "embarrassed".

"It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it. I tried so hard," the reality star said during the finale, revealing that she is finally drawing a line under Tristant's unfaithfulness.

Tristan first cheated on Khloe back in 2018 whilst she was pregnant. Picture: Alamy

Tristan Thompson confirmed that he had fathered another child on Instagram. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

In January 2022, it was confirmed via paternity test that Tristan had fathered fitness instructor Maralee Nichols' baby. He posted a statement to his Instagram story that read: "I take full responsibility for my actions.

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," Thompson wrote.

The Chicago Bulls player did not feature in the finale episode of the reality show outside of archived footage.

