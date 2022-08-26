Kylie Jenner Secretly Reveals Baby Boy’s Name To Super Fan

Kylie Jenner has shared what her baby son's name is with a fan! Picture: Alamy/TikTok

The name of Kylie Jenner’s baby boy is finally out there in the world and is being kept in the trust of a very lucky fan!

Kylie Jenner has announced her son’s new name… well, kind of.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed her baby boy back in February and shared a few days later that his name is Wolf Webster.

However, after thinking it over, she and her boyfriend Travis Scott decided ‘Wolf’ wasn’t the right fit for their newborn, and decided to let everyone know they’ve changed his name.

For a while, she admitted she hadn’t settled on a name - but it seems that months later, she’s made her mind up.

Kylie Jenner is thought to have told a fan her baby boy's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The makeup mogul has even told a super fan her little one’s new name, and now we’re all patiently waiting for the announcement to follow!

Whilst attending Kylie's Ultra Beauty event held in LA, a fan named Colt Paulsen captured the moment the mum-of-two whispered in his ear as he captioned the video: “Kylie Jenner told me the name".

Colt gasped in shock in the video, which has since gone viral on TikTok.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed she changed her baby's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans have been begging him to share the name with us all, while some even debated whether Kylie told him at all.

Many people have already been theorising Kylie’s son’s name for months, with the biggest guesses being Knight Webster and Jacob or Jacques Webster.

One thing is clear, however; fans will be buzzing to find out once Kylie decides to share it with the world!

