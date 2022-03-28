Kylie Jenner Fans Are Just Realising She Changed Stormi’s Name As Well As Wolf's

28 March 2022, 12:53 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 16:36

Kylie Jenner changed her baby daughter's name years ago from Stormie to Stormi
Kylie Jenner changed her baby daughter's name years ago from Stormie to Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner - who recently changed her son’s name from Wolf Webster - has previously admitted to changing daughter Stormi’s name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner announced last week that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott decided to change her baby boy’s name after calling him Wolf Webster.

The makeup mogul’s son’s name is yet to be officially revealed by Kylie, but fans have been theorising names all week.

There’s Been An Update On Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name

That being said, this isn’t the first time Kylie has changed her baby’s name as fans are only just realising the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister changed her daughter’s name years ago.

Kylie made the post-birth name change back in 2018 after welcoming her firstborn; daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner has had a post-birth name change for Stormi and Wolf
Kylie Jenner has had a post-birth name change for Stormi and Wolf. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018
Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

In a makeup tutorial with YouTube star James Charles back in 2018, Kylie made an admission that she had always planned to have Stormi’s name spelled with an ‘e’ at the end to match her own name.

She revealed that she always liked the name Storm, but wanted to add ‘ie’ to make it more personal to her name.

The Kylie Skin founder’s baby name change was so last minute that she even admitted to buying an array of things for her daughter before coming to the decision to change it and drop the ‘e’.

“It was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’. I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie,'” Kylie told James, “I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it.”

Kylie Jenner revealed she originally named her daughter Stormie
Kylie Jenner revealed she originally named her daughter Stormie. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two kids together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two kids together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name. When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalising the name, they were like, ‘How do you wanna spell it?’”

Kylie explained: “And I was like S-T-O-R-M-I, and they were like, ‘You sure?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, just an i.’ Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then, I hung up the phone, and I was like, ‘Damn, guess that’s her name.’”

Kylie told fans last week: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kylie Jenner has four nannies who help out raising Stormi and her son

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Strict Rules’ For Her Four Nannies Who Help Look After Stormi And Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox were both in attendacne

Kim Kardashian & Julia Fox Had An Awkward Run-In At The Oscars Afterparty

Molly-Mae Hague has plans to completely change her new home's interior

Molly-Mae Hague Shares Before And After Pictures Of Home Renovation Plans

Liam Payne debuted a new accent at the Oscars

Liam Payne’s Mysterious New Accent Leaves Fans Confused

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star