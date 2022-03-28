Kylie Jenner Fans Are Just Realising She Changed Stormi’s Name As Well As Wolf's

Kylie Jenner changed her baby daughter's name years ago from Stormie to Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner - who recently changed her son’s name from Wolf Webster - has previously admitted to changing daughter Stormi’s name.

Kylie Jenner announced last week that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott decided to change her baby boy’s name after calling him Wolf Webster.

The makeup mogul’s son’s name is yet to be officially revealed by Kylie, but fans have been theorising names all week.

That being said, this isn’t the first time Kylie has changed her baby’s name as fans are only just realising the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister changed her daughter’s name years ago.

Kylie made the post-birth name change back in 2018 after welcoming her firstborn; daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner has had a post-birth name change for Stormi and Wolf. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

In a makeup tutorial with YouTube star James Charles back in 2018, Kylie made an admission that she had always planned to have Stormi’s name spelled with an ‘e’ at the end to match her own name.

She revealed that she always liked the name Storm, but wanted to add ‘ie’ to make it more personal to her name.

The Kylie Skin founder’s baby name change was so last minute that she even admitted to buying an array of things for her daughter before coming to the decision to change it and drop the ‘e’.

“It was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’. I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie,'” Kylie told James, “I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it.”

Kylie Jenner revealed she originally named her daughter Stormie. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two kids together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name. When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalising the name, they were like, ‘How do you wanna spell it?’”

Kylie explained: “And I was like S-T-O-R-M-I, and they were like, ‘You sure?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, just an i.’ Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then, I hung up the phone, and I was like, ‘Damn, guess that’s her name.’”

Kylie told fans last week: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

