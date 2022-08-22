Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Fan For Mocking Her Lips

22 August 2022, 17:20

Kylie Jenner responded after a fan mocked the size of her lips
Kylie Jenner responded after a fan mocked the size of her lips. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has hit back at a fan who took aim at the size of her lips in a TikTok comment.

Kylie Jenner has clapped back after a fan made fun of her lips in a TikTok video.

It all started when the makeup mogul posted a clip of her dancing and having fun with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou - and amongst the flood of compliments, Kylie noticed one comment in particular where a fan mocked the size of her lips.

The mum-of-two was quick to hit back at the comment which read: “The lips please,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Wolf Webster Never Stuck As Her Baby Boy's Name

Kylie Jenner Gifted $100,000 One-Of-A-Kind Bag For Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner clapped back after a fan made fun of her lips
Kylie Jenner clapped back after a fan made fun of her lips. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok

After the fan had shared a comment about Kylie’s plumper-looking lips, the reality TV star responded: “It's the filter but go off,” shutting down rumours that she had more filler put in.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister admitted back in 2015 during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she had filler put in her lips.

“I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine," she said at the time.

Kylie Jenner hit back at a comment where a fan suggested she had more lip filler put in
Kylie Jenner hit back at a comment where a fan suggested she had more lip filler put in. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner was quick to address the comment about her lips
Kylie Jenner was quick to address the comment about her lips. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner first got lip fillers in 2015
Kylie Jenner first got lip fillers in 2015. Picture: Alamy

"And it's what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie."

Before this, Kylie famously admitted to overlining her lips with lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips.

She has since gone on to create a billion-dollar empire with her Kylie Cosmetics range which started with her famous Kylie Lip Kits.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single...

Olivia Rodrigo And Zack Bia Have Broken Up

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Listen and subscribe to The News Agents on Global Player

Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel Front New Podcast The News Agents

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Married For A Second Time: Inside The Fairytale Wedding

Love Island's Tasha revealed she and Andrew almost quit the show

Love Island’s Tasha Says She And Andrew ‘Tried To Walk Out Of The Villa’ Before Luca & Dami Apology

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star