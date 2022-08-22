Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Fan For Mocking Her Lips

Kylie Jenner responded after a fan mocked the size of her lips. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram/TikTok

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has hit back at a fan who took aim at the size of her lips in a TikTok comment.

Kylie Jenner has clapped back after a fan made fun of her lips in a TikTok video.

It all started when the makeup mogul posted a clip of her dancing and having fun with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou - and amongst the flood of compliments, Kylie noticed one comment in particular where a fan mocked the size of her lips.

The mum-of-two was quick to hit back at the comment which read: “The lips please,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Kylie Jenner clapped back after a fan made fun of her lips. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok

After the fan had shared a comment about Kylie’s plumper-looking lips, the reality TV star responded: “It's the filter but go off,” shutting down rumours that she had more filler put in.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister admitted back in 2015 during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she had filler put in her lips.

“I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine," she said at the time.

Kylie Jenner hit back at a comment where a fan suggested she had more lip filler put in. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was quick to address the comment about her lips. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner first got lip fillers in 2015. Picture: Alamy

"And it's what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie."

Before this, Kylie famously admitted to overlining her lips with lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips.

She has since gone on to create a billion-dollar empire with her Kylie Cosmetics range which started with her famous Kylie Lip Kits.

