Kylie Jenner Gifted $100,000 One-Of-A-Kind Bag For Her Birthday

Kylie Jenner received a rare Birkin bag for her 25th birthday. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday was made extra special with a one-of-a-kind present in the form of a seriously luxury handbag.

Kylie Jenner’s birthday has been plastered on social media in the last few days as the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister turned 25.

To celebrate the milestone, her momager Kris Jenner gifted the makeup mogul with a super special one-of-a-kind gift.

In fact, it’s so rare that only three people in the world (including Kylie) own it!

Kris bought her youngest daughter a rare three-tone Hermès Birkin bag worth $100,000 (£82,000) to add to her lavish handbag collection, which is said to already be worth around $1million (£812,000).

Kylie Jenner was gifted a rare Birkin bag for her birthday. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok

In a video montage uploaded by the mum-of-two on TikTok, Kylie can be seen enjoying her birthday celebrations with her nearest and dearest on a privately hired yacht.

Amid all the fun of the yacht party, Kylie sat down to open her presents and captured the moment she unveiled the opulent gift from her mum.

As she took out her handbag from its box, she excitedly said: “Gorgeous! I've never even seen anything like this before,” as her friend went on to ask how many of them were made.

“They made three of these!” Kylie responded as she gushed about her expensive gift.

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on a yacht. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner already has a seriously impressive handbag collection. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's handbag collection is apparently worth $1million. Picture: Martyn Lawrence-Bullard/Instagram

Kylie’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard previously revealed that the young billionaire had over 400 designer handbags in her closet at her Hidden Hills mansion.

He said at the time: “There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermés, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi. Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”

We’re sure her new rare bag will make a great addition to her luxury closet!

