Kylie Jenner Pokes Fun At ‘Spoiled’ Daughter Stormi During Luxury Shopping Trip

5 August 2022, 15:00

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi enjoyed a personalised shopping trip at Harrods
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi enjoyed a personalised shopping trip at Harrods. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter Stormi to know she is living the high life!

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable TikTok of her recent trip to London with her daughter Stormi Webster, where her four-year-old enjoyed a lavish shopping spree.

The makeup mogul visited Harrods in the capital to have a look at her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands and was taken back at how beautifully they were displayed on the shop floor.

After walking around her concession and picking up a few products to take home, Kylie shared with her followers that she had also been treated to an afternoon tea by the high-end department store.

All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

Kylie Jenner took a trip to London with Stormi
Kylie Jenner took a trip to London with Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner checked out the Kylie Cosmetics range in Harrods
Kylie Jenner checked out the Kylie Cosmetics range in Harrods. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

There was a very lavish treat for Stormi also, as Harrods arranged a personal shopping experience for Kylie’s little girl.

The room was beautifully laid out with an array of designer clothing, purses and shoes for Stormi to try on. 

Super appreciative of the setup, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister said: “Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping. Is this not the craziest?"

Kylie Jenner was treated to afternoon tea at Harrods
Kylie Jenner was treated to afternoon tea at Harrods. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok
Kylie Jenner visited Harrods with her daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner visited Harrods with her daughter Stormi. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok

“You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” she playfully told her daughter.

The little fashionista that is Stormi went on to tell her mama: “Mommy I'm gonna try these on.”

Fans are still obsessing over how adorable and grown-up Stormi is, with many calling her Kylie’s twin.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

It's A House Of The Dragon Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

All the details on Love Island: The Reunion...

When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together And When Did They Get Married?

Features

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire

Why Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens Really Returned To High School Musical In 2022

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Contestants Including Bombshells

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star