Kylie Jenner Pokes Fun At ‘Spoiled’ Daughter Stormi During Luxury Shopping Trip

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi enjoyed a personalised shopping trip at Harrods. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter Stormi to know she is living the high life!

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable TikTok of her recent trip to London with her daughter Stormi Webster, where her four-year-old enjoyed a lavish shopping spree.

The makeup mogul visited Harrods in the capital to have a look at her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands and was taken back at how beautifully they were displayed on the shop floor.

After walking around her concession and picking up a few products to take home, Kylie shared with her followers that she had also been treated to an afternoon tea by the high-end department store.

Kylie Jenner took a trip to London with Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner checked out the Kylie Cosmetics range in Harrods. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

There was a very lavish treat for Stormi also, as Harrods arranged a personal shopping experience for Kylie’s little girl.

The room was beautifully laid out with an array of designer clothing, purses and shoes for Stormi to try on.

Super appreciative of the setup, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister said: “Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping. Is this not the craziest?"

Kylie Jenner was treated to afternoon tea at Harrods. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner visited Harrods with her daughter Stormi. Picture: KylieJenner/TikTok

“You are a spoiled, spoiled girl,” she playfully told her daughter.

The little fashionista that is Stormi went on to tell her mama: “Mommy I'm gonna try these on.”

Fans are still obsessing over how adorable and grown-up Stormi is, with many calling her Kylie’s twin.

