Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Wolf Webster Never Stuck As Her Baby Boy's Name

Kylie Jenner on why the name Wolf Webster wasn't the right fit for her son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner explained exactly why the name Wolf Webster wasn’t the perfect fit for her baby boy.

There’s been an update on exactly why Kylie Jenner decided to change her baby boy’s name from Wolf Webster.

The makeup mogul welcomed her second child; a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February and announced just a few days later that they named him Wolf.

However, just a short few weeks later, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan revealed they she had decided to change her son’s name, explaining that ‘it really didn’t feel like it was him’.

Fans have since been sharing theories online about what her son’s name could be as the Kylie Cosmetics founder is yet to announce her six-month-old’s name with the world.

Kylie Jenner explained why Wolf Webster didn't stick as her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Amid all the guessing, fans have resurfaced a clip of Kylie explaining exactly why she opted to change her baby boy’s name.

In a clip posted to a Kardashian fan page in April from a segment of her family’s chat with Entertainment Tonight, ahead of the new Kardashians Hulu series, the 25-year-old reality TV star said that Wolf was never a name she and Travis had thought about.

Explaining that her big sister Khloe actually suggested the name, Kylie said: “Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloé suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him.”

Khloe and Kim Kardashian were both in agreement that they ‘love’ the name - as Kim added: “Naming a child is the hardest thing in the world.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are yet to share their son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to Stormi and their baby boy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner explained why she changed her son's name from Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie was then asked in the interview if she had settled on a name yet, to which she said ‘no’.

However, since then, Kim confirmed that her sister does, in fact, have a name for the bundle of joy, but she is yet to announce it to the world.

The biggest theories as suggested by fans have included Knight, Jacob and Jacques.

