Why Is Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end in 2021. Picture: PA

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially ending, and lifelong fans of the show want to know why it’s cancelled.

Kim Kardashian announced Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally ending after 14 years of the reality TV show.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the decision, Kim told her millions of followers it came with a “heavy heart” to say goodbye to the show after 20 seasons.

The series followed Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their brother Rob and mum Kris since 2007.

But why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending? Here are some of the theories as to why it is finally over.

Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians cancelled?

Kim and Kanye West’s marriage troubles

Kim and Kanye West have had a difficult few months. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye have been facing marriage struggles this year, with Kanye publicly taking aim at his wife and his mother-in-law Kris on Twitter following an emotional breakdown at his first presidential campaign.

After a string of Kanye’s tweets, one claiming Kim and Kris were ‘trying to lock him up’, Kim shared a statement saying his bi-polar disorder is “incredibly complicated and painful to understand”.

She has since stood by her husband, with recent reports claiming Kim is putting an end to the series that helped make her famous because she wants to keep her marriage to Kanye 'very, very private'.

Kourtney quit the show

Kourtney sensationally quit the Kardashians in March. Picture: E!/YouTube

Kourtney confirmed in March she’d quit KUWTK, saying it had become a “toxic environment.”

When sister Kim revealed the show would be ending, Kourtney took to Instagram to say: “I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit.”

Scott ‘betrayed’ by rehab news leak

Scott Disick entered rehab in May. Picture: PA

In May, Kourtney’s ex and father to her three children Scott Disick checked into rehab for a week, reportedly for substance abuse issues.

And in a recent trailer for the new series of the Kardashians, Scott appears furious at one of the family members for leaking his rehab stint to the press, branding it “a betrayal.”

Khloe and Tristan are back on

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together after he was unfaithful in 2019. Picture: Getty

Khloe and Tristan are back together after a year and a half apart, and the news she has accepted her cheating ex back into her life didn’t go down well with some viewers.

They originally split in 2019 when it emerged he’d kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.

The final series of KUWTK will air early 2021.

