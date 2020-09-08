Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Why Fans Think She’s Expecting Again

Khloe Kardashian had fans asking if she's pregnant. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A photo Khloe Kardashian posted on the beach had fans asking if she’s pregnant with her second baby with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian recently got back together with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the couple are already being plagued with questions whether Khloe is pregnant.

Reportedly, Khloe and Tristan got back together in July after Tristan bought a mansion close to Khloe’s so he could better co-parent their daughter True.

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Shortly after, Khloe shared a selfie wearing a huge diamond ring which naturally sparked engagement rumours, and now the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is being asked if she’s pregnant.

Some of Khloe Kardashian's followers asked if they could see a baby bump. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant?

The speculation began after the 36-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a long, sheer dress as she watched the sunset at the beach.

Posing for the camera with her hand on her leg, the billowing dress had her followers wondering if they could spy a baby bump.

While the most obvious explanation is that Khloe’s beach dress was blowing in the breeze, fans couldn’t help but ask if they could see a baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, 18 months. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I see baby bump,” claimed one follower, as another wrote: “Baby bump” alongside the side eye emoji.

“Is she pregnant,” asked a third.

Now that she and Tristan are officially back together, some fans seemed adamant Khloe is pregnant with their second child.

Khloe finally welcomed Tristan back into her life a year and a half after they split following his kiss with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian sparked engagement rumours after wearing this huge diamond ring. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

While she never officially confirmed that they’re back on, her sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick set the record straight when he commented: “@Realtristan13 is a lucky man!” on Khloe’s racy bikini photo.

Khloe and Tristan will no doubt continue to be plagued by pregnancy and engagement speculation for the rest of their relationship.

