Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged? Huge Diamond Ring Has Fans Speculating

Khloe Kardashian has sparked speculation she's engaged. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posted a glamorous photo of herself and now fans reckon she’s engaged.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday this weekend, and the photos from her party including a huge diamond ring have left fans asking, ‘is Khloe Kardashian engaged?’.

The mum of True is thought to have been living with her ex Tristan Thompson amid the past few months of lockdown and their rekindled relationship had fans questioning whether they’re expecting their second child just a few weeks ago.

What Year Did Keeping Up With The Kardashians Begin And How Many Series Are There?

But after quashing rumours Khloe is pregnant, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now being quizzed on if she’s engaged.

Is Khloe Kardashian engaged? Let's take a closer look...

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian rocked a diamond ring on her wedding finger. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The photo in question showed Khloe rocking a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger, as she posed for an Instagram snap during her birthday celebrations.

Wearing a sparkling mesh mini dress, Khloe leant her head on her hand, meaning her diamond ring took full attention.

Khloe’s also ditched her blonde bob for long, dark brown hair.

It’s not the first time Khloe has showed off her piece of bling, seemingly wearing it among other huge rings in a photo with mum Kris Jenner just a few days before.

Khloe is yet to address the speculation, but it comes amid rumours she’s secretly reunited with ex Tristan Thompson after they split last year.

The couple have been isolating together in the reality star’s LA mansion, so they could be there for their daughter True amid the global pandemic.

Their united front also sparked reports they were expecting their second child, which the mum of one quickly shut down with a tweet branding the news a “rumour” and “false story.”

She fumed on Twitter: "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Khloe and Tristan split in 2019 after it emerged he'd kissed Kylie Jenner's now-ex best friend Jordyn Woods.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Kardashian News And Gossip