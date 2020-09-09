'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Ending After 14 Years As Kim Shares Heartfelt Post

9 September 2020, 09:32

Kim Kardashian's announced 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' is coming to an end after 14 years of filming which launched the family to superstardom.

Kim Kardashian has announced Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years of the reality show which capitulated her and her family to being some of the most famous faces in the world, and fans are pretty devastated!

"To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years."

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

One fan summed up their heartbreak pretty well, writing: "I don’t know if I’m more upset about the updated news on social gathering or the fact they’re going to stop airing keeping up with the kardashians."

"What is this nightmare that I want no part of."

Naturally, the news has divided many, with some 'relieved' to hear the show is finally coming to an end, but to those who have been invested in the show for years, the news has come as quite the shock!

The second half of series 18 is due to air in the next coming months, and the final series will air in 2021.

