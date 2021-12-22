Kanye West 'Splits' From Girlfriend As He Hopes For Kim K Reunion

Kanye and Vinetria have reportedly 'split'
Kanye and Vinetria have reportedly 'split'. Picture: Vinetria/Instagram/Getty
Kanye West and his model girlfriend have 'split' amidst his wishes to rekindle his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has reportedly called time on his relationship with his new girlfriend Vinetria, whom he had been dating for three months.

The news comes after claims that Kim Kardashian was confused by the rapper's hopes for reconciliation despite his romance with the 22-year-old model.

The 44-year-old star was first linked to Vinetria in October, shortly after his estranged wife and Pete Davidson first stepped out as a rumoured couple.

Kanye West and girlfriend of a few months Vinetria have called it quits
Kanye West and girlfriend of a few months Vinetria have called it quits. Picture: Vinetria/Instagram

Kanye has been making headlines in recent months as she continues to post public displays of affection online in an attempt to win back Kim – the couple share four children together.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the hitmaker in February of this year, but rumours of a potential reunion have been whirring ever since.

Earlier this month, Kanye continued to make his feelings for Kim known as he got confessional during a live performance.

He rapped to the audience: "I need you to run right back to me."

Kanye West has been trying to win back Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has been trying to win back Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to co-parent their four children
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to co-parent their four children. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As if that wasn't obvious enough, he completed the lyric by singing "more specifically Kimberly".

Not long after the public declaration, news broke that the 'Donda' musician's relationship with Vinetria had broken down.

According to TMZ, Kanye has now unfollowed his former flame on Instagram.

Both parties, as well as Kim, are yet to comment on the break-up.

