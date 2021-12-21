Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson ‘Used Body Doubles’ To Hide From Fans On Date Night

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly had ‘body doubles’ during their cinema and dinner date on Staten Island over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s new relationship is so high-profile that the couple have reportedly had to use ‘body doubles’ on dates.

During a recent date night over the weekend, Kim and Pete enjoyed a movie at Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island before eating at upscale restaurant, Angelina’s Ristorante.

Although the couple posed for a selfie with the owner of the restaurant, the pair allegedly managed to dodge the swarm of fans waiting outside the eatery by tricking them with stand-ins.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson with restaurant owner, Vincent Malerba. Picture: @angelinas_ristorante/Instagram

Scott Disick also attended the Staten Island restaurant. Picture: @angelinas_ristorante/Instagram

Owner Vincent Malerba told SI Live about the number of people who gathered outside the establishment after they had been told that Kim, Pete, Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy Scott Disick were dining at his restaurant.

Vincent said: “Someone posted their arrival on social media. Then people started sneaking into the kitchen to get the elevator from the ground floor.

“I had to intercept that way of entry,” he added, before revealing that security visited the restaurant the day before to check out the location.

Kim Kardashian is said to have started dating Pete Davidson at the end of October. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim and Pete dined in the SNL star's hometown, Staten Island. Picture: Alamy

The owner also explained that the party of ten, including the A-list couple, had to be snuck into the third floor dining room through a private entrance to avoid being seen.

This isn’t the first time Kim has used a body double during a high-profile outing, with fans convinced that the reality TV star used a stand-in when leaving her hotel in New York City ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting duties a few months ago.

She’s also previously admitted to using body doubles when doing fittings for photoshoots, explaining that skipping the process of trying on various outfits saves her a lot of time.

