Tom Holland Was Convinced That Kris Jenner & Pete Davidson Were Dating

Tom Holland made a hilarious mistake. Picture: @flavorflavofficial/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Tom Holland accidentally assumed that Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner were dating in the most hilarious interview moment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Holland recently hilariously admitted that he thought Pete Davidson was dating someone from the Kardashian clan – and it wasn't Kim!

In a recent interview, the Marvel actor confessed that he got his wires crossed and believed the Saturday Night Live star to be dating famous momager, Kris Jenner...

Kim Kardashian ‘Confused’ Kanye West Wants Her Back When He’s Living With His Girlfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been rumoured to be an item since they were spotted holding hands at an amusement park in October – their romance followed the SKIMS owner's appearance on SNL.

But how did Tom Holland mistake the relationship to be between Kris and Pete?

Tom Holland admitted to making a hilarious Kardashian assumption. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland recently sat down with his co-stars and chatted to BuzzFeed about the newest addition to the Marvel franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the interview, the 25-year-old's realisation unravelled that Pete and Kris are, in fact, not a couple.

The cast played a series of quizzes, one of which was matching the zodiac sign to the celebrity. As the stars began to guess the signs of Davidson and Jenner, Tom Holland revealed his hilarious assumption.

The Marvel man quipped: "Aren't they dating each other now?"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been linked since October. Picture: flavorflavofficial/Instagram

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

Co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon quickly corrected him during the funny interview moment, saying: "No, that's her mom."

The young actors couldn't help but be tickled by Tom's faux pas, with the Euphoria actress calling him "an idiot".

Tom Holland may not be the best at keeping up with the Kardashian's but at least his cast mates have got his back!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital