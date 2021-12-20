Tom Holland Was Convinced That Kris Jenner & Pete Davidson Were Dating

20 December 2021, 16:13

Tom Holland made a hilarious mistake
Tom Holland made a hilarious mistake. Picture: @flavorflavofficial/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Holland accidentally assumed that Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner were dating in the most hilarious interview moment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland recently hilariously admitted that he thought Pete Davidson was dating someone from the Kardashian clan – and it wasn't Kim!

In a recent interview, the Marvel actor confessed that he got his wires crossed and believed the Saturday Night Live star to be dating famous momager, Kris Jenner...

Kim Kardashian ‘Confused’ Kanye West Wants Her Back When He’s Living With His Girlfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been rumoured to be an item since they were spotted holding hands at an amusement park in October – their romance followed the SKIMS owner's appearance on SNL.

But how did Tom Holland mistake the relationship to be between Kris and Pete?

Tom Holland admitted to making a hilarious Kardashian assumption
Tom Holland admitted to making a hilarious Kardashian assumption. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland recently sat down with his co-stars and chatted to BuzzFeed about the newest addition to the Marvel franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the interview, the 25-year-old's realisation unravelled that Pete and Kris are, in fact, not a couple.

The cast played a series of quizzes, one of which was matching the zodiac sign to the celebrity. As the stars began to guess the signs of Davidson and Jenner, Tom Holland revealed his hilarious assumption.

The Marvel man quipped: "Aren't they dating each other now?"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been linked since October
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been linked since October. Picture: flavorflavofficial/Instagram
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

Co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon quickly corrected him during the funny interview moment, saying: "No, that's her mom."

The young actors couldn't help but be tickled by Tom's faux pas, with the Euphoria actress calling him "an idiot".

Tom Holland may not be the best at keeping up with the Kardashian's but at least his cast mates have got his back!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has reportedly been offered £1million to perform at a Miami NYE event

Harry Styles Offered £1Million To Perform At Private New Year’s Eve Party

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Zendaya and Tom Holland were told not to date...

Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Warned Not To Date By Spider-Man Producer

Love Island fans were all saying the same thing about Teddy's Winter Wonderland outfit

Love Island Fans All Noticed The Same Thing About Teddy’s Winter Wonderland Outfit

Kim Kardashian apparently thinks Kanye's attempts to win her back 'are strange' since he's living with his girlfriend

Kim Kardashian ‘Confused’ Kanye West Wants Her Back When He’s Living With His Girlfriend

Ortisé put together an amazing proposal

JLS' Ortisé Williams Just Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Sweetest Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night