Kim Kardashian ‘Confused’ Kanye West Wants Her Back When He’s Living With His Girlfriend

20 December 2021, 11:46

Kanye West has been pining to get his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back despite reportedly dating model Vinetria.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made headlines recently after the rapper made some pretty serious public displays of affection in an attempt to win back his estranged wife.

The reality TV star only recently filed new court documents requesting to be ‘legally single’ amid Kanye begging for her back.

Sources have now claimed she filed the request to ‘make a statement’ as the Yeezy star is said to be getting serious with his model girlfriend Vinetria.

Kim is reportedly ‘confused’ that Kanye wants to rekindle their relationship as the father of her children is thought to be living with his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Kim Kardashian has filed for an immediate end to her marriage to Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has filed for an immediate end to her marriage to Kanye West. Picture: Getty
Kanye West has been doing what he can to win back Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has been doing what he can to win back Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

An insider told PageSix: “Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single."

“She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back," they continued, "but all the while he’s got the model [Vinetria] at his Malibu house.”

This comes after Kanye changed the lyrics of ‘Runaway’ to call out his ex on stage, during a performance that Kim was watching.

Kim has since expressed in new court documents that her marriage with Kanye ‘irretrievably broke down’ and ‘there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means’.

Vinetria is said to be living with Kanye West in his Malibu mansion
Vinetria is said to be living with Kanye West in his Malibu mansion. Picture: @vinetrria/Instagram
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February. Picture: Getty

She also has reportedly filed to drop ‘West’ from her surname, hoping to revert back to her maiden name.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February and has become smitten with new beau Pete Davidson, who she began dating in October.

Meanwhile, Kanye is said to have started dating Vinetria last month after they were pictured together at a basketball game.

