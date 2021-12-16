North West Gives A Tour Of Designer Handbags Days After Kim Kardashian Bans Her From TikTok

16 December 2021, 11:55

Capital FM

By Capital FM

North West has shown off her collection of pricey handbags after Kim Kardashian banned her from TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has returned to TikTok just days after the reality TV star banned the 8-year-old from live-streaming on the app.

Earlier this week, the daughter of Kim and Kanye West took to the joint TikTok account she shares with her mum to live-stream the Kardashian Hollywood home without the SKIMS owner’s permission.

Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick’s Concerned DMs Addressing North West’s TikTok Livestream

Despite getting in trouble for doing so, North returned to TikTok to show off her very impressive collection of designer handbags.

In a short clip uploaded by the eldest child of Kimye, she approached an array of well-organised shelves on a wall, which was full of stunning and pricey bags.

Kim Kardashian banned North West from TikTok after she live-streamed their home
Kim Kardashian banned North West from TikTok after she live-streamed their home. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
North West showed off her designer handbags on TikTok
North West showed off her designer handbags on TikTok. Picture: TikTok
North West jumped back on to TikTok to show off her bag collection
North West jumped back on to TikTok to show off her bag collection. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She simply wrote: “These are my bags,” while using a sparkling filter on the clip, making the items seem even more luxurious.

One of the bags featured in the clip was a Judith Leiber pizza slice bag which comes with a hefty price tag of $5,700.

Another opulent piece on North’s shelf was a second Judith Leiber piece of a purple gummy bear-shaped bag, which costs around $5,500.

This comes after Kim shared worried text messages from Kourtney and Scott Disick’s eldest son Mason, who shared his concern for his cousin.

North West got in trouble with her mum Kim Kardashian after live-streaming their home
North West got in trouble with her mum Kim Kardashian after live-streaming their home. Picture: TikTok
North West had some pricey handbags in her closet
North West had some pricey handbags in her closet. Picture: TikTok

In the DMs, the 12-year-old warned Kim that North should stay off TikTok for safety reasons, telling his aunt: “People are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that.”

After having his own experience with spilling details about the family on Instagram Live, Mason insisted: “[North] will regret I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”

Last year, Mason jumped on Instagram Live to answer fan questions and said that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t together at the time, despite his parents deleting his Instagram account.

