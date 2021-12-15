Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick’s Concerned DMs Addressing North West’s TikTok Livestream

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has shared Mason Disick’s ‘mature’ response to North West doing a house tour during a TikTok Livestream.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West got in trouble earlier this week after giving fans a tour of their house on TikTok Live and now Mason Disick has offered some advice.

It all started when the 8-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West, who has famously roasted her mum a number of times in recent years, logged on to the TikTok account she shares with her mum to live-stream the family’s Hollywood home without Kim’s permission and the reality star was not happy.

On Tuesday, Mason - who is Kourtney and Scott Disick’s eldest son - celebrated his 12th birthday, and amongst the birthday snaps Kim posted of her nephew, she shared a ‘very mature’ DM he sent her about his cousin, North.

Mason told Kim in the text message: “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording.”

Kim Kardashian shared Mason Disick's response to North West's TikTok Livestream. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West Livestreamed the Kardashian home without Kim's permission. Picture: TikTok

North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for going on TikTok Live. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Continuing to warn Kim, he added: “And she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.

“Just in case for safety.”

Kim simply captioned the screenshot with: “Now Mason is so mature. An insightful king. A helpful king.”

Kim Kardashian shared snaps with Mason Disick for his birthday. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Mason Disick turned 12 years old. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She responded to her nephew, thanking him for looking out for his cousin before he offered to speak to North about it ‘next time when I come over’.

Mason’s regretful blunder refers to when he famously hopped on Instagram Live last year without his parents’ knowledge, even after they deleted his Instagram account.

During the Live, he spilled some tea about the Kardashians, revealing at the time that his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘weren’t back together’.

