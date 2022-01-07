Scott Disick Just Left A NSFW Comment About Pete Davidson On Kim Kardashian’s Selfie

7 January 2022, 12:39

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Scott Disick sent fans into meltdown after taking to Kim Kardashian’s selfie to share a cheeky comment about Pete Davidson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Disick has left fans blushing after giving Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson a very NSFW nickname.

The ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian made sure to make his way into the comments section of Kim’s Instagram after she posted a sizzling bikini selfie and it's fair to say his comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Bahamas Pictures Have Fans Saying The Same Thing

Kim wore a brown bikini as she laid back and soaked in the sun rays in the snap - where Scott was quick to write underneath: “Damn! Where's the tripod!”

Although it may seem like an innocent comment, the double meaning behind the word definitely didn’t fly over fans’ heads, who were losing it in the comments.

Kim Kardashian shared a sizzling bikini selfie
Kim Kardashian shared a sizzling bikini selfie. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Scott Disick left a NSFW comment about Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian's photo
Scott Disick left a NSFW comment about Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian's photo. Picture: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

It wasn’t long until people flooded to reply to Scott’s reference to Pete’s much-talked-about BDE, with one fan writing: “Nickname for Pete or what.”

Another said: “So his reputation precedes him.”

A third went on to add: “Best comment on here. Caption is amazing. Big energy!”

Fans are losing it over Scott Disick's savage comment about Pete Davidson
Fans are losing it over Scott Disick's savage comment about Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy
Fans rushed to comment on the reference to Pete Davidson's BDE
Fans rushed to comment on the reference to Pete Davidson's BDE. Picture: Alamy

“Savage,” read another comment, alongside a laughing emoji.

Scott seems to approve of Kim’s new romance as he’s been spotted out and about with the SKIMS owner and Pete when they go on group dates.

Kim and Pete have been dating since October last year after her hosting debut on SNL.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos

All Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Pictures Throughout Her Pregnancy

Faye Winter gives Love Island advice ahead of next season

Faye Winter's Words Of Warning To Love Island 2022 Applicants

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Timeline As They Prepare For Baby Number 2

Features

There's a surprising link between Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson and Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian Fans Unearth Link Between Pete Davidson And Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Julia Fox
What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island?

What Did Molly-Mae Hague Do Before Love Island?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night