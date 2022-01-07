Scott Disick Just Left A NSFW Comment About Pete Davidson On Kim Kardashian’s Selfie

By Capital FM

Scott Disick sent fans into meltdown after taking to Kim Kardashian’s selfie to share a cheeky comment about Pete Davidson.

Scott Disick has left fans blushing after giving Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson a very NSFW nickname.

The ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian made sure to make his way into the comments section of Kim’s Instagram after she posted a sizzling bikini selfie and it's fair to say his comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Kim wore a brown bikini as she laid back and soaked in the sun rays in the snap - where Scott was quick to write underneath: “Damn! Where's the tripod!”

Although it may seem like an innocent comment, the double meaning behind the word definitely didn’t fly over fans’ heads, who were losing it in the comments.

Kim Kardashian shared a sizzling bikini selfie. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Scott Disick left a NSFW comment about Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian's photo. Picture: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

It wasn’t long until people flooded to reply to Scott’s reference to Pete’s much-talked-about BDE, with one fan writing: “Nickname for Pete or what.”

Another said: “So his reputation precedes him.”

A third went on to add: “Best comment on here. Caption is amazing. Big energy!”

Fans are losing it over Scott Disick's savage comment about Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy

Fans rushed to comment on the reference to Pete Davidson's BDE. Picture: Alamy

“Savage,” read another comment, alongside a laughing emoji.

Scott seems to approve of Kim’s new romance as he’s been spotted out and about with the SKIMS owner and Pete when they go on group dates.

Kim and Pete have been dating since October last year after her hosting debut on SNL.

