Kim Kardashian Strictly Going On Group Dates With Pete Davidson To Avoid ‘Hurting Kanye West’

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian has allegedly been sticking to group dates with Pete Davidson for the sake of Kanye West.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson have reportedly been keeping their dates in a group environment in the hopes of ‘not hurting’ Kanye West.

The KUWTK star and her comedian beau have been dating since the end of October and have already enjoyed a string of dates together, most of which have been with close friends in attendance such as Kim’s big sister Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker.

Pete Davidson Is ‘Nervous’ About Awkward Run-In With Kanye West At Kardashian Christmas Party

Kim is said to have a reason behind this as she is hoping to keep her estranged husband from being ‘devastated’ about her moving on with the 28-year-old.

An insider told PageSix: “The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings."

Kim Kardashian doesn't want her dating Pete Davidson to 'hurt' Kanye West. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going on dates in group settings. Picture: Alamy

“Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos,” they added, referring to all of the times Kravis shared some steamy snaps on the ‘gram.

This comes after this tabloid reported that Pete is ‘nervous’ about an awkward run-in with the Yeezy owner over the holiday period as they’ve both been invited to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

A source told the publication: “Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over Christmas and New Year, they've been having so much fun.

"He has been invited to Kris' annual Christmas Eve party, but is reluctant to go and nervous because he knows how much the family loves Kanye- and how hard he's finding the split.”

Kanye West has been trying to win back his ex Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Kanye West has been trying hard to reconcile with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Kanye has been doing everything he can to try and win back Kim, who filed for divorce from him in February after six years of marriage.

The ‘Donda’ rapper has also made a string of public displays of affection in an attempt to win her over in recent months, with his most recent being him calling her out on stage in a lyric-change performance.

He even reportedly split from his model girlfriend Vinetria as he hopes to reconcile with Kim, with whom he shares four children.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital