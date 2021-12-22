Pete Davidson Is ‘Nervous’ About Awkward Run-In With Kanye West At Kardashian Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson and estranged husband Kanye West are both expected to her attend momager Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be spending Christmas Eve with the reality TV star’s ex, Kanye West.

The KUWTK star and her SNL comedian beau have been spending a lot of time with each other lately and things appear to be getting serious as they’ve both met each other’s families.

However, according to E!, Kim’s mother and momager Kris Jenner has invited both Pete and Kanye to her annual Christmas Eve party, which could see the pair’s first very awkward run-in since the 28-year-old started dating Kim.

An insider told this tabloid that Pete is ‘nervous’ about potentially running into the Yeezy star: “Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over Christmas and New Year, they've been having so much fun.”

"He has been invited to Kris' annual Christmas Eve party,” they added, “but is reluctant to go and nervous because he knows how much the family loves Kanye- and how hard he's finding the split.”

Kanye has made it very obvious that he wants to reconcile with Kim after many public attempts at begging for her back, which is also allegedly adding to Pete’s reluctance of attending Kris’ bash.

The insider added: “Kanye has also been invited, and has made it known he wants Kim back and for them to work on their marriage. Nobody knows if he's definitely going to show yet."

"Pete doesn't want to get in the middle of things but he also wants to spend time with Kim and the family, they all adore him."

Meanwhile, a source previously told E! that Kim was ‘really excited’ about having Pete with her during the holidays and that Kris ‘is already obsessed with him’.

Kim recently took a trip to Pete’s Staten Island home to meet his mum and are said to have hit it off.

