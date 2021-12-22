Pete Davidson Is ‘Nervous’ About Awkward Run-In With Kanye West At Kardashian Christmas Party

22 December 2021, 14:10

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson and estranged husband Kanye West are both expected to her attend momager Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be spending Christmas Eve with the reality TV star’s ex, Kanye West.

The KUWTK star and her SNL comedian beau have been spending a lot of time with each other lately and things appear to be getting serious as they’ve both met each other’s families.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson ‘Used Body Doubles’ To Hide From Fans On Date Night

However, according to E!, Kim’s mother and momager Kris Jenner has invited both Pete and Kanye to her annual Christmas Eve party, which could see the pair’s first very awkward run-in since the 28-year-old started dating Kim.

An insider told this tabloid that Pete is ‘nervous’ about potentially running into the Yeezy star: “Kim and Pete are looking forward to spending time together over Christmas and New Year, they've been having so much fun.”

Kim Kardashian is said to be spending the holidays with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is said to be spending the holidays with Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty
Pete Davidson is 'nervous' about running into Kanye West at the party
Pete Davidson is 'nervous' about running into Kanye West at the party. Picture: Alamy

"He has been invited to Kris' annual Christmas Eve party,” they added, “but is reluctant to go and nervous because he knows how much the family loves Kanye- and how hard he's finding the split.”

Kanye has made it very obvious that he wants to reconcile with Kim after many public attempts at begging for her back, which is also allegedly adding to Pete’s reluctance of attending Kris’ bash.

The insider added: “Kanye has also been invited, and has made it known he wants Kim back and for them to work on their marriage. Nobody knows if he's definitely going to show yet."

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West is expected to attend the Christmas bash
Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West is expected to attend the Christmas bash. Picture: Getty
Kris Jenner is hosting her annual Christmas party
Kris Jenner is hosting her annual Christmas party. Picture: Alamy

"Pete doesn't want to get in the middle of things but he also wants to spend time with Kim and the family, they all adore him." 

Meanwhile, a source previously told E! that Kim was ‘really excited’ about having Pete with her during the holidays and that Kris ‘is already obsessed with him’.

Kim recently took a trip to Pete’s Staten Island home to meet his mum and are said to have hit it off.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are getting to know each other's families

Harry Styles Is ‘Getting To Know’ Girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s Kids Ahead Of Anniversary

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: All The Details From Release Date To The Cast

TV & Film

Kanye and Vinetria have reportedly 'split'

Kanye West 'Splits' From Girlfriend As He Hopes For Kim K Reunion

Chrishell Stause revealed why she split from her Selling Sunset beau, Jason Oppenheim

Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Split After Five Months Together

Euphoria announced it will release season 2 this year

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night