Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson flew to the Bahamas together. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having the time of their lives on their first holiday as a couple, but fans have noticed the same thing.

Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson jetted off to the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon, marking their first romantic getaway together.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the new couple look holiday ready with Kim wearing a plunging black top and wide leg jeans while Pete layered up in a hoodie and varsity jacket teamed with shorts.

However, as the couple continue to be plagued with rumours their fling is a publicity stunt, some fans have pointed out Kim is staring straight at the camera lens in the new pictures.

Fans are accusing Kim Kardashian of a PR stunt with Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

As they laughed together while boarding a boat, Kim was captured seemingly looking straight at the paparazzi.

Pete also did the same in one snap.

“Kim just staring into the paparazzi camera the whole time girly probably called them on herself,” one person replied to the photos.

“Kim K called paparazzi for pics,” claimed another on Twitter.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian grew close on SNL last year. Picture: Getty

“Sis is staring right at the camera in every picture, meanwhile Pete is in his own world,” commented a third.

Earlier on in the day Pete was spotted enjoying a beer as he kicked a football about on their beachfront terrace.

The Saturday Night Live star was hanging with a group of his friends while Kim was nowhere to be seen.

The showbiz pair have been linked since late last year after working together on SNL when Kim made her comedy debut.

Kim Kardashian was a hit on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

They were pictured holding hands on a ride at a theme park days later and have been papped out about on numerous occasions since.

It comes almost a year after Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

