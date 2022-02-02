Kanye West ‘Ready To Propose’ To Julia Fox After One Month Of Dating

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
2 February 2022, 12:43
Kanye West is allegedly already thinking about marrying Julia Fox just one month after meeting each other.
Kanye West and Julia Fox only met at a New Year’s Eve party last year but they could be ready to take the next step in their relationship.
It seems the Yeezy star is so besotted with his actress girlfriend that he is already thinking about popping the question, according to Closer, via this publication.
Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Met Years Ago When They Went For Dinner With Kanye West
Apparently, Ye is ‘head over heels’ for Julia and has already given her a bespoke promise ring.
A source said: “He feels Julia is his perfect match and he wants to ensure she knows just how serious he is about their future together."
“He even gave her a bespoke ring in Paris, as a 'promise ring’,” they added.
Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye, and Julia have been spotted together on a number of occasions since they met at a NYE party in December, with the pair hitting it off instantly.
The 32-year-old recently slammed rumours she’s only dating Kanye ‘for the money’, in an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits with co-host Niki Takesh.
"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care,” said Julia, “People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money’.
"Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."
Kimye officially filed for divorce in February last year and have been co-parenting their four kids since.
Kim is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and their relationship has been going from strength to strength since they got together in October last year.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital