Kanye West ‘Ready To Propose’ To Julia Fox After One Month Of Dating

2 February 2022, 12:43

Kanye West is apparently ready to pop the question amid his Julia Fox romance
Kanye West is apparently ready to pop the question amid his Julia Fox romance. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West is allegedly already thinking about marrying Julia Fox just one month after meeting each other.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West and Julia Fox only met at a New Year’s Eve party last year but they could be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

It seems the Yeezy star is so besotted with his actress girlfriend that he is already thinking about popping the question, according to Closer, via this publication.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Met Years Ago When They Went For Dinner With Kanye West

Apparently, Ye is ‘head over heels’ for Julia and has already given her a bespoke promise ring.

A source said: “He feels Julia is his perfect match and he wants to ensure she knows just how serious he is about their future together."

Kanye West is reportedly ready to propose to Julia Fox
Kanye West is reportedly ready to propose to Julia Fox. Picture: Getty
Kanye West has allegedly already given Julia Fox 'a promise ring'
Kanye West has allegedly already given Julia Fox 'a promise ring'. Picture: Getty

“He even gave her a bespoke ring in Paris, as a 'promise ring’,” they added.

Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye, and Julia have been spotted together on a number of occasions since they met at a NYE party in December, with the pair hitting it off instantly.

The 32-year-old recently slammed rumours she’s only dating Kanye ‘for the money’, in an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits with co-host Niki Takesh.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. Picture: Alamy
Julia Fox and Kanye West met at an NYE party last year
Julia Fox and Kanye West met at an NYE party last year. Picture: Alamy

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care,” said Julia, “People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money’.

"Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Kimye officially filed for divorce in February last year and have been co-parenting their four kids since.

Kim is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and their relationship has been going from strength to strength since they got together in October last year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid admitted she has a secret TikTok account

Gigi Hadid Reveals She Has A Secret TikTok Account - And Here's Who She Follows

Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three series

Gigi Hadid ‘Avoided Saying Hi’ To Mum Yolanda While She Filmed Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Where is the con artist from The Tinder Swindler now?

Where Is The Tinder Swindler Now?

Nathan and Holly from Too Hot To Handle appear to still be together!

Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Who will be performing at the BRITs 2022?

BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: Ed Sheeran, Adele, Anne-Marie & More

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star