Julia Fox Rejects Rumours That She's Dating Kanye West 'For The Money'

Julia Fox put the rumours to rest regarding her romance with Kanye. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Julia Fox revealed that she "couldn't care less" amid rumours that she's dating rapper Kanye West "for the money" – here's what she had to say on her podcast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Julia Fox has spoken out against claims that she's dating Kanye West for the singer's fame and wealth.

Ye, 44, and Julia, 31, have been dating since they met at a New Year's Eve party last year, making several public appearances in the past month.

Kanye West Fans Notice Similarity In How He's Styling New Girlfriend Julia Fox

On her podcast Forbidden Fruits, the actress chatted candidly about the rumours with her co-host Niki Takesh

The Uncut Gems star stated "I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life" as she refuted the claims.

Kanye West and Julia Fox stepped out in public after the rumours. Picture: Getty

In the latest episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh, Julia gave a moment to the allegations she had been receiving in the media.

She said: "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care. People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.'

"Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," she laughed off the accusation.

Speaking on the increased media attention, Fox seemed to see the silver lining of the limelight: "Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me."

Julia Fox posted a slew of snaps with her new beau on Instagram. Picture: Julia Fox/Instagram

Kanye West can be seen in many of Julia Fox's Instagram stories. Picture: Julia Fox/Instagram

In an earlier episode of Forbidden Fruits, the actress and filmmaker spoke briefly about her new flame, saying: "I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations. There's no labels."

The actress cleared up that her relationship with the 'Stronger' singer was not a PR stunt despite the whirring claims: "There's always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a set-up. I personally don't."

The mum-of-one also gave an insight into her burgeoning romance with the rapper when she penned a short essay for Interview Magazine.

Kanye surprised his new beau with a photoshoot for the publication, in which he styled, and several steamy snaps were published with Julia's words.

She wrote: "Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital