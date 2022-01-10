Kanye West Fans Notice Similarity In How He's Styling New Girlfriend Julia Fox

10 January 2022, 12:47

Kanye West is dating Julia Fox after his divorce from Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is dating Julia Fox after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West is seemingly besotted with new girlfriend Julia Fox after splitting from Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West fans are noticing a similarity between Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox after the rapper surprised the actress on their second date with a whole new wardrobe.

The unexpected showbiz pairing met on New Year’s Eve and have gotten pretty serious quickly.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Bahamas Pictures Have Fans Saying The Same Thing

Julia even blogged their date for Interview Magazine, where they Ye directed a photo shoot at the restaurant they were dining at.

Kanye West surprised girlfriend Julia Fox with a wardrobe full of clothes
Kanye West surprised girlfriend Julia Fox with a wardrobe full of clothes. Picture: Getty

After Fox detailed her ‘Cinderella moment’ of arriving to their hotel room to find a suite full of clothes – a surprise the publication captured as part of the couple's photo shoot – fans claimed Kanye’s styling Julia like he styled Kim.

“Kanye trying to turn Julia fox into Kim by buying her clothes he specifically chose and Kim trying to turn Pete into Kanye,” one person tweeted.

“Did Kanye just steal Kim’s clothes and gave it to Julia Fox,” another commented.

“Kanye hit his last straw didn’t he? Bringing new girl #JuliaFox out, in similar clothes, style etc to Kim. Can the four of them #Kanye #kim #pete and Julia please give some sense and. Clarity here. It’s too wild,” wrote another.

Julia Fox met Kanye West in Miami on New Year's Eve
Julia Fox met Kanye West in Miami on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty
Kanye West surprised Julia Fox with a wardrobe of new clothes
Kanye West surprised Julia Fox with a wardrobe of new clothes. Picture: Getty

Kanye often helped style his ex-wife, he even assisted in her MET Gala 2021 outfit where she arrived in a head-to-toe black one-piece by Balenciaga.

Like Kim has been accused of a showmance with new beau Pete Davidson, Kanye and Fox have too now been branded with PR stunt claims.

In the blog post about their second date, Julia wrote: “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic.

“I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

She also spilled they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, where they had ‘an instant connection.’

Meanwhile, Kim has been on holiday with new beau Pete after they jetted to the Bahamas with friends.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae has apologised for her comments on privilege

Molly-Mae Hague Posts Apology After Backlash Over Comments On Privilege

Fans were all saying the same things in the comments...

We Can't Get Over How Much Gigi Hadid Looks Like Ariana Grande In This Photo Shoot

Liam Payne is learning to play golf to play alongside Niall Horan

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Niall Horan Could Be Reuniting On A Golf Course

Did The Weeknd confirm his relationship with Angelina Jolie?

The Weeknd's Fans Think These Lyrics Prove He’s Dating Angelina Jolie

Fans think Kylie Jenner's welcomed her second baby

Has Kylie Jenner Given Birth? All The Clues She Secretly Welcomed Her Second Baby

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced she's given birth to her second baby

Kylie Jenner Fan Uncovers Biggest Clue Yet That She’s Given Birth To Second Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night