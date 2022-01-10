Kanye West Fans Notice Similarity In How He's Styling New Girlfriend Julia Fox

Kanye West is dating Julia Fox after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Kanye West is seemingly besotted with new girlfriend Julia Fox after splitting from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West fans are noticing a similarity between Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox after the rapper surprised the actress on their second date with a whole new wardrobe.

The unexpected showbiz pairing met on New Year’s Eve and have gotten pretty serious quickly.

Julia even blogged their date for Interview Magazine, where they Ye directed a photo shoot at the restaurant they were dining at.

Kanye West surprised girlfriend Julia Fox with a wardrobe full of clothes. Picture: Getty

After Fox detailed her ‘Cinderella moment’ of arriving to their hotel room to find a suite full of clothes – a surprise the publication captured as part of the couple's photo shoot – fans claimed Kanye’s styling Julia like he styled Kim.

“Kanye trying to turn Julia fox into Kim by buying her clothes he specifically chose and Kim trying to turn Pete into Kanye,” one person tweeted.

“Did Kanye just steal Kim’s clothes and gave it to Julia Fox,” another commented.

“Kanye hit his last straw didn’t he? Bringing new girl #JuliaFox out, in similar clothes, style etc to Kim. Can the four of them #Kanye #kim #pete and Julia please give some sense and. Clarity here. It’s too wild,” wrote another.

Julia Fox met Kanye West in Miami on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

Kanye West surprised Julia Fox with a wardrobe of new clothes. Picture: Getty

Kanye often helped style his ex-wife, he even assisted in her MET Gala 2021 outfit where she arrived in a head-to-toe black one-piece by Balenciaga.

Like Kim has been accused of a showmance with new beau Pete Davidson, Kanye and Fox have too now been branded with PR stunt claims.

In the blog post about their second date, Julia wrote: “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic.

“I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

She also spilled they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, where they had ‘an instant connection.’

Meanwhile, Kim has been on holiday with new beau Pete after they jetted to the Bahamas with friends.

