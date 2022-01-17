Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Divorce In New ‘Eazy’ Song Lyrics

By Capital FM

Kanye West name-dropped Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in his new song ‘Eazy’, where he also makes reference to his split from his estranged wife.

Kanye West has called out Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson in his new track ‘Eazy’.

The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, dropped a new song with fellow artist The Game, where he doesn’t shy away from speaking about the SNL star in some shocking lyrics.

Referencing his near-fatal car crash in 2002, Kanye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**.”

Kanye then throws some extra shade on Kim’s new boyfriend when the line is finished and a woman’s voice then says: “Who?”

Kanye West referenced his divorce from Kim Kardashian in his new song. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The Yeezy star is no stranger to mentioning his relationships in his music after speaking a lot about his divorce from Kim in his latest album ‘Donda’, and he dropped a few more lines about their split on ‘Eazy’.

He raps: “If we go to court, we'll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to court together.”

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in February last year and have since moved on with their respective new partners; Kanye’s most recent being actress Julia Fox.

However, his recent purchase of the house opposite Kim’s has fuelled speculation that he’s still trying to win back his estranged wife.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last February. Picture: Getty

Kanye West made reference to Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian in 'Eazy'. Picture: @krisjenner/Instagram

Referencing the new house purchase in his new song, Kanye raps: "Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

Kim and Pete have been dating since October, following Kim’s hosting duties on SNL.

Kanye and Kim have been co-parenting since their split and have joint custody of their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

