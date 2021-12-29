Netflix’s 'You' Account Reacts To Kanye West Memes After He Buys House Opposite Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

29 December 2021, 11:30

You reacted on Twitter to the Kanye West memes
You reacted on Twitter to the Kanye West memes. Picture: Getty / Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West has been the victim of thousands of ‘You’ memes after it was reported he’s buying a house over the road from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West split in 2021 after seven years of marriage, and after almost a whole year apart the couple are seemingly moving closer together.

According to reports, Kanye has bought a $4.5 million house across the road from his ex-wife, who is now dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

Kanye’s clearly making co-parenting his four children with Kim a priority by making the purchase, but that hasn’t stopped Ye fans flooding the internet with memes about the neighbourly situation, particularly with references to Netflix series You, where charming yet homicidal protagonist Joe Goldberg keeps a close eye on every woman he becomes obsessed with.

You's Twitter account had a shady reply
You's Twitter account had a shady reply. Picture: Netflix
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years. Picture: Getty

When the news story first broke, You’s Twitter account was among the first to respond, hilariously retweeting the headline with a scene from series two in which Joe watches Love Quinn through a telescope from his apartment.

Meanwhile, many fans were quick to point out Kanye’s not the only A-list dad to make such a move, with one commenting that Scott Disick lives close to ex Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three children with.

Adele’s ex-husband Simon Konecki also lives over the road from the ballad queen and their nine-year-old son.

Kanye has been publicly vocal about wanting to get back together with Kim, despite the fact she’s moved on with Pete.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Over Thanksgiving he posted a throwback photo of him and his ex kissing, adding a screenshot of a TMZ headline reading: ‘Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim And Him Back Together, Inspire Millions’.

Kim filed to be declared legally single earlier this month, as her divorce from the ‘Stronger’ rapper continues.

The famous couple split at the start of 2021, with Kim confessing to her mum Kris Jenner in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians she wan’t happy in their marriage.

