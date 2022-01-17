Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner For Getting Him To Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party

17 January 2022, 11:31 | Updated: 17 January 2022, 11:32

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West claimed he wasn’t invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West posted a video this weekend claiming he hadn’t been invited to daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party while the family celebrated at a joint bash for the tot and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

The rapper recorded a clip of himself in a car claiming no one had given him the address for the party but hours later he thanked Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott for sending him the details.

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Notice Giveaway Sign

He also said Kylie ‘let him in’ after he was stopped by security when he arrived.

Kanye West claimed he wasn't invited to his daughter's birthday party
Kanye West claimed he wasn't invited to his daughter's birthday party. Picture: Getty
Kim and Kanye's daughter Chicago turned four
Kim and Kanye's daughter Chicago turned four. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before the party, Kanye went on Instagram Live claiming ex-wife Kim wouldn’t tell him the address of their daughter’s celebration.

Kim was said to be ‘shocked’ at her ex-husband’s claims, with sources saying she’s ‘never gotten in the way of allowing him to see his kids and makes every effort to give him full access to them.’

After leaving the bash, Kanye posted another video from his car explaining he made it in and was happy to have spent time with the famous family.

“I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” he said.

Kanye thanked Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for letting him in to the party
Kanye thanked Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for letting him in to the party. Picture: Getty

“To be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody.”

The rapper said he spent time with Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie, adding: “Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot cause security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there.”

Kanye reportedly threw his own party for Chi at his office in downtown LA after attending the party at Kim's home.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards gives fans a behind the scenes look of pregnancy photoshoot

Perrie Edwards Glows In Behind The Scenes Throwback To Pregnancy Shoot

Did Joe Alwyn propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spark Engagement Rumours After Romantic Cornwall Holiday

What's going on between Zayn Malik and TOWIE's Abi Clarke amid Gigi Hadid split

What Happened With Zayn Malik & TOWIE’s Abi Clarke Amid Gigi Hadid Split

Liam pranked Millie in The Maldives

Love Island's Liam Reardon Pranked Mille Court With A Fake Proposal On Holiday

Love Island

Fans spotted something 'off' about Khloe's latest post

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Notice Giveaway Sign

Kardashian fans were left divided over North West's braces

North West Just Got Braces And Kardashian Fans Are Divided

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star