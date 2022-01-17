Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner For Getting Him To Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party

Kanye West claimed he wasn’t invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party this weekend.

Kanye West posted a video this weekend claiming he hadn’t been invited to daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party while the family celebrated at a joint bash for the tot and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

The rapper recorded a clip of himself in a car claiming no one had given him the address for the party but hours later he thanked Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott for sending him the details.

He also said Kylie ‘let him in’ after he was stopped by security when he arrived.

Kanye West claimed he wasn't invited to his daughter's birthday party. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye's daughter Chicago turned four. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before the party, Kanye went on Instagram Live claiming ex-wife Kim wouldn’t tell him the address of their daughter’s celebration.

Kim was said to be ‘shocked’ at her ex-husband’s claims, with sources saying she’s ‘never gotten in the way of allowing him to see his kids and makes every effort to give him full access to them.’

After leaving the bash, Kanye posted another video from his car explaining he made it in and was happy to have spent time with the famous family.

“I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” he said.

Kanye thanked Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for letting him in to the party. Picture: Getty

“To be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody.”

The rapper said he spent time with Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie, adding: “Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot cause security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there.”

Kanye reportedly threw his own party for Chi at his office in downtown LA after attending the party at Kim's home.

