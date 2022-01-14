Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Notice Giveaway Sign

14 January 2022, 13:04

Fans spotted something 'off' about Khloe's latest post
Fans spotted something 'off' about Khloe's latest post. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Getty
Khloé Kardashian fans accused the reality television star of photoshopping her latest Instagram post after spotting a 'warping effect' in the image.

Khloé Kardashian dazzled in her latest Instagram post, but fans spotted something odd with the slew of snaps...

The 37-year-old star undoubtedly looked stunning in the glamourous snaps but comments soon flooded in, pointing out that it looked like it had been 'photoshopped'.

The Good American founder's followers accused Khloé of altering the photograph after zooming in on her right hand, as the star's fingers appeared longer and thinner than normal.

The Kardashian's have been subjected to many photo-tampering allegations over the years, as it's thought they 'photoshop' images to achieve the perfect 'Instagram model' aesthetic.

Khloé Kardashian has made an Instagram blunder
Khloé Kardashian has made an Instagram blunder. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

In Khloé's latest carousel post, she donned a shimmering body-con dress and finished off the luxe look with a sleek blonde blowout.

But fans couldn't stop fixating on the photo-editing blunder, one user commented: "Why is your hand so long?"

Another wrote: "Why your fingers soo long sis? [sic]"

Many theorised in the comment section that the image had been stretched in order to make the reality star's legs appear longer and slimmer.

Fans spotted a warped effect to Khloé Kardashian's latest post
Fans spotted a warped effect to Khloé Kardashian's latest post. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian fans came to her defence in the comments
Khloé Kardashian fans came to her defence in the comments. Picture: Getty

Despite the photoshop claims, the mother-of-one still received much love on the post, with many gushing over her glamourous new look.

A barrage of fans came to Kardashian's defence, calling her 'beautiful' and "goddess" – not to mention momager Kris Jenner commenting "GORGEOUS!!!!!!!".

