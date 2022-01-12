Khloé Kardashian Has Responded To Tristan’s Public Apology With Private Message

Khloé and Tristan have spoken since the paternity test results. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly spoken to Tristan Thompson privately after his public apology following his positive paternity results.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tristan Thompson, 30, released a statement earlier this month apologising to Khloé Kardashian, 37, after a paternity test revealed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.

The mum-of-one hadn’t responded online to the public apology but reports have now emerged that the former couple has spoken in private.

Tristan Thompson Gifts Daughter True With Extravagant Gesture Hours Before Paternity Results

Khloé allegedly DM’d the basketball star, revealing that she appreciated the sentiment of his post.

On January 3, Tristan wrote in his dedication to the reality star: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

Khloé Kardashian is 'taking the high road'. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

An insider told Page Six: “Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message.

“She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life,” the source told the publication.

It's reported that the Good American owner is focusing on family as she continues to co-parent their daughter True Thomson with the NBA star.

For months many speculated that Tristan had fathered Maralee Nichols’ baby, who is thought to have been born in December, this was confirmed with a positive paternity test in January.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their daughter True in 2018. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is now a father of three. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The apology from the father-of-three begged the Kardashian for forgiveness over the most recent cheating scandal, he wrote: "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital