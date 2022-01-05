Tristan Thompson Gifts Daughter True With Extravagant Gesture Hours Before Paternity Results

By Capital FM

Tristan Thompson gifted his daughter, True, 100 roses in a bid to further apologise to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test results confirmed he’s fathered a third child with another woman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tristan Thompson is pulling out all the stops to apologise to Khloe Kardashian after confirming in a statement that he has fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols.

Just hours before the NBA player revealed the paternity test results in a public apology to Khloe, Tristan was spotted delivering an extravagant gift to their 3-year-old daughter.

Lamar Odom Supports Ex Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Results

In footage obtained by TMZ, Tristan can be seen picking up True from her gymnastics class as he delivered almost 100 red roses.

In the clip, the 30-year-old is spotted sitting in an SUV outside of the class while a delivery man drops off nearly 100 flowers to Tristan’s driver.

Tristan Thompson delivered 100 red roses to True before revealing the paternity results. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian in a statement. Picture: @realtristan13/Instagram

Not long after, Tristan took to his Instagram Stories to apologise to Khloe for the ‘humiliation my actions have caused you’.

The basketball player wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.

He continued: “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True in 2018. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson apologised to True with 100 red roses. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” added Tristan.

Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has since spoken out in support of the reality TV star, admitting he hopes to reunite with her one day.

Commenting on a Facebook post about the Khloe and Tristan situation, Lamar wrote: “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.

“She is a good person and deserves the world.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital