5 January 2022, 11:51

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has weighed in on Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has shown his support towards the reality star after Tristan Thompson confirmed he has fathered a third child with another woman.

After taking a paternity test, Tristan confirmed in a statement on his Instagram Stories that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby and apologised publicly to Khloe for how he has treated her over the years.

Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologises To Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Confirms He’s Fathered A Third Child

Khloe and Tristan had been in a long-term on-off relationship since 2019, with the pair sharing 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Tristan has been caught in numerous cheating scandals over the years, including one that famously aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians; when he shared a kiss with Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, aged 3
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, aged 3. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian in a statement
Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe Kardashian in a statement. Picture: @realtristan13/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016
Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016. Picture: Alamy

He told Khloe in his apology: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” added Tristan.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe Kardashian after his paternity results
Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe Kardashian after his paternity results. Picture: Alamy

Lamar, whom Khloe was married to from 2009-2016, has now weighed in on the situation and showed his support towards the mother-of-one.

Hopping in the comments on a Facebook post about the Khloe and Tristan situation, Lamar wrote: “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.

“She is a good person and deserves the world.”

