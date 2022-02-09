Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview

9 February 2022, 14:53

Kanye West has taken to social media once again to beg for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family
Kanye West has taken to social media once again to beg for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West is begging wife ex-wife Kim Kardashian to reunite their family as their divorce looms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Less than an hour after Vogue published their interview with Kim Kardashian, ex-husband Kanye West had shared a number of the photos from the shoot on Instagram, begging ‘God pleasing bring our family back together.’

In the pictures, Kim larks about with their children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in the basketball court at their Hidden Hills home.

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Update On Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Boy

The kids drive around in mini electric sports cars and play with their famous mum in photos taken before Kim’s interview with the publication.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It’s not the first time Ye – who is dating actress Julia Fox – has publicly begged Kim to reunite their family, saying in November ‘God will bring us back together’.

It comes after Kim spoke in the interview about how her life has changed since their split, saying she’s ‘Team Me’ now she’s reached her 40s.

She said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy.

“And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.” 

Kim Kardashian starred in a photo shoot with her kids – which Kanye has shared on social media
Kim Kardashian starred in a photo shoot with her kids – which Kanye has shared on social media. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye’s social media outburst is the second within a week, after he posted a photo of daughter North using TikTok claiming she was on the app ‘against his will’.

Kim issued a statement at the time, reiterating her wish that ‘all matters regarding our children’ stay private.

He went on to remove the post.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding

Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

Julia Fox spoke out

Julia Fox Admits That She Dresses Like Kim Kardashian

Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently called it quits

Dr Alex Splits From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht After One Year Of Dating

How Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to her successful businesses and music careeer

Rihanna’s Net Worth: Is She A Billionaire?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star