Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview

Kanye West has taken to social media once again to beg for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Kanye West is begging wife ex-wife Kim Kardashian to reunite their family as their divorce looms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Less than an hour after Vogue published their interview with Kim Kardashian, ex-husband Kanye West had shared a number of the photos from the shoot on Instagram, begging ‘God pleasing bring our family back together.’

In the pictures, Kim larks about with their children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in the basketball court at their Hidden Hills home.

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Update On Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Boy

The kids drive around in mini electric sports cars and play with their famous mum in photos taken before Kim’s interview with the publication.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It’s not the first time Ye – who is dating actress Julia Fox – has publicly begged Kim to reunite their family, saying in November ‘God will bring us back together’.

It comes after Kim spoke in the interview about how her life has changed since their split, saying she’s ‘Team Me’ now she’s reached her 40s.

She said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy.

“And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kim Kardashian starred in a photo shoot with her kids – which Kanye has shared on social media. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye’s social media outburst is the second within a week, after he posted a photo of daughter North using TikTok claiming she was on the app ‘against his will’.

Kim issued a statement at the time, reiterating her wish that ‘all matters regarding our children’ stay private.

He went on to remove the post.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital