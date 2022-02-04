Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye West Calling Her Out Over North’s ‘Concerning TikToks’

4 February 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 17:13

Kim Kardashian has responded to Kanye West's latest post about their daughter
Kim Kardashian has responded to Kanye West's latest post about their daughter. Picture: Getty/TikTok
Kim Kardashian has addressed Kanye West’s recent post about their daughter North West after he claimed the 8-year-old is on TikTok ‘against his will’.

Kim Kardashian has finally responded to Kanye West after he claimed their daughter North West is on TikTok ‘against his will’.

The reality TV star has seemingly had enough of her estranged husband calling her out in multiple recent interviews and Ye’s last post seems to have hit a nerve after he asked fans for ‘divorce help’ over concerns of their 8-year-old being on TikTok.

Kanye West Asks For 'Divorce Help' & Claims Daughter North Is On TikTok 'Against My Will'

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” asked Kanye.

The mother-of-four has now shared a statement to her Instagram Stories, addressing him making their co-parenting relationship ‘impossible’.

Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West's post about their daughter
Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West's post about their daughter. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes without adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced after six years of marriage
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced after six years of marriage. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim continued: “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kanye is yet to address Kim’s latest post.

