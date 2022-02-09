Julia Fox Admits That She Dresses Like Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox spoke out about the Kim K claims. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Julia Fox addressed the claims that she has been dressing like Kim Kardashian since she began her relationship with Kanye West.

Julia Fox has addressed rumours that she dresses similarly to Kim Kardashian.

The 32-year-old star has been dating Kanye West since the beginning of this year, who was infamously married to Kim until she filed for divorce in January 2021.

Whilst Julia and Kanye have been dating, fans were quick to point out that her style seemed to draw comparisons to the KKW Beauty founder.

The Uncut Gems actress agreed that they have worn 'similar looks' but that it was 'unfortunate' to see comparisons between them.

Julia Fox and Kanye West have been dating since January. Picture: Alamy

The star spoke about the situation candidly on the Call Her Daddy podcast on February 9, giving an insight into her relationship with Ye.

Julia admitted that their outfits were comparable, saying: "Well, we’ve worn some of, like, similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them.

"I knew Kim had worn it previously, but I thought it was cool that she had worn it," she revealed on the podcast.

The mum-of-one took a moment to state that it was 'sad' that 'women are always just being pitted against each other', and she tries to let the commentary not faze her.

Kanye West used to help style Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Julia Fox dons a look similar to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Kanye has been styling his new beau since they began their relationship, with Julia crediting his fashion chops as the reason she has a more Kardashian-esque look these days.

She said: "If anything, I feel like the conversation should be like ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye. If anything, I feel like that’s what that shows."

