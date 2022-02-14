Kanye West Fans Saying The Same Thing After He Livestreams His Kids Amid Concerns Over North's TikTok

Kanye West livestreamed his children after claiming North West was on TikTok 'against his will'. Picture: Getty/@kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West went on a huge rant on Instagram about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson after begging for his estranged wife back.

Kanye West has left fans stunned by his wild rant over the weekend, which involved an array of screenshots and claims about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Each post shared by Ye went viral, with the rapper sharing memes and offensive captions about the Saturday Night Live star, just days after hitting out at fellow artist Billie Eilish, claiming she ‘dissed’ Travis Scott - and demanded she apologise.

The latest of events has fans all saying the same thing after Kanye attended the Super Bowl with his eldest two kids, North and Saint West on Sunday night.

The ‘Donda’ rapper then attended his Sunday service and put his eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son on Instagram Live, just a few short weeks after he hit out at ex Kim after claiming North is on TikTok ‘against his will’.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Ye with North and Saint at the #SuperBowl today (2.13.22) pic.twitter.com/uJOOCaZCoC — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 13, 2022

Soon after putting his children on Instagram Live, Twitter was filled with the same comment from fans, branding the ‘All Of The Lights’ star a ‘hypocrite’.

One fan wrote: “Kanye pretended he had an issue with North posting on Tiktok yet today he had has kids on his IG live and gave North his phone to film.”

“I think it's funny that kanye was so mad about north having a tik tok that's entirely controlled by her mom but then today on Instagram live he shoved his camera silently into his kids faces to several hundred thousand veiwers,” penned a second fan.

“Right... so Kim can't have North on tiktok but Kanye can have the kids live on other social platforms? K,” read another tweet.

Kanye: My daughter WILL NOT BE ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Also Kanye: *gives North control of the live* *puts all of his children for social media* pic.twitter.com/Yiq1Wrtxxk — Kardivids (@celebocity) February 13, 2022

Right... so Kim can't have North on tiktok but Kanye can have the kids live on other social platforms? K — Natasha Morris👩🏼‍🦰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@natashaymorris) February 13, 2022

“So Kanye has a huge problem with @KimKardashian letting North on Tiktok but he just let North control his Live stream on insta?!?! Hypocrite,” added another.

Kanye was also seen hanging out with rapper and ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Tyga, at the Super Bowl, causing another stream of tweets from fans who branded the encounter ‘hypocritical’ after he slammed Billie Eilish over her alleged Travis Scott ‘diss’.

“Not Kanye being upset with Billie over Travis scot but being at the Super bowl with Tyga,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Kanye wants to talk s**t about Billie, but he posted at the super bowl with Tyga.. HE DISRESPECTING TRAVIS!!”

