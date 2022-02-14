Kanye West Fans Saying The Same Thing After He Livestreams His Kids Amid Concerns Over North's TikTok

14 February 2022, 11:08

Kanye West livestreamed his children after claiming North West was on TikTok 'against his will'
Kanye West livestreamed his children after claiming North West was on TikTok 'against his will'. Picture: Getty/@kanyewest/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West went on a huge rant on Instagram about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson after begging for his estranged wife back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has left fans stunned by his wild rant over the weekend, which involved an array of screenshots and claims about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Each post shared by Ye went viral, with the rapper sharing memes and offensive captions about the Saturday Night Live star, just days after hitting out at fellow artist Billie Eilish, claiming she ‘dissed’ Travis Scott - and demanded she apologise.

Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Baby Boy's Name

The latest of events has fans all saying the same thing after Kanye attended the Super Bowl with his eldest two kids, North and Saint West on Sunday night.

The ‘Donda’ rapper then attended his Sunday service and put his eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son on Instagram Live, just a few short weeks after he hit out at ex Kim after claiming North is on TikTok ‘against his will’.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Soon after putting his children on Instagram Live, Twitter was filled with the same comment from fans, branding the ‘All Of The Lights’ star a ‘hypocrite’.

One fan wrote: “Kanye pretended he had an issue with North posting on Tiktok yet today he had has kids on his IG live and gave North his phone to film.”

“I think it's funny that kanye was so mad about north having a tik tok that's entirely controlled by her mom but then today on Instagram live he shoved his camera silently into his kids faces to several hundred thousand veiwers,” penned a second fan.

“Right... so Kim can't have North on tiktok but Kanye can have the kids live on other social platforms? K,” read another tweet.

“So Kanye has a huge problem with @KimKardashian letting North on Tiktok but he just let North control his Live stream on insta?!?! Hypocrite,” added another.

Kanye was also seen hanging out with rapper and ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Tyga, at the Super Bowl, causing another stream of tweets from fans who branded the encounter ‘hypocritical’ after he slammed Billie Eilish over her alleged Travis Scott ‘diss’.

“Not Kanye being upset with Billie over Travis scot but being at the Super bowl with Tyga,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Kanye wants to talk s**t about Billie, but he posted at the super bowl with Tyga.. HE DISRESPECTING TRAVIS!!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Love Island

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

Julia Fox said she's been 'laughing' about the Kimye situation following their split

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star