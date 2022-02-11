Billie Eilish Hits Back At Kanye West After He Demands Apology For Travis Scott 'Diss'

11 February 2022, 12:13

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye's claims
Billie Eilish responded to Kanye's claims. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish has defended herself online as Kanye West threatens to boycott Coachella after reports that the 20-year-old had 'dissed' Travis Scott.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West claiming that she 'dissed' Travis Scott in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

Kanye, 44, threatened to pull out of his set at Coachella – in which he is a headliner alongside Billie, 20 – if she did not apologise to Travis, 30.

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview

Ye addressed the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress in an impassioned post shared to Instagram, the rapper has made headlines in recent weeks due to his erratic posts about his family, divorce and now Coachella.

He began his ardent post by writing: "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV [sic]."

Billie Eilish responded in the comments to Kanye's post
Billie Eilish responded in the comments to Kanye's post. Picture: Alamy

The 'Donda' musician wrote alongside a screenshot of an article reporting that Billie had 'dissed' Travis after she halted a concert to ensure the safety of a fan.

Some believed her comment, "I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going" to be directed at Travis and his handling of the crowd crush at the devastating Astroworld festival in November 2021.

Kanye's post defended the 30-year-old rapper: "TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED,

"AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [sic]."

Kanye West shared a passionate post to Instagram
Kanye West shared a passionate post to Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Billie Eilish directly responded to Kanye West
Billie Eilish directly responded to Kanye West. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

It didn't take long for Eilish to respond in the comments, refuting claims that her concert antics were anything to do with Scott.

She wrote under Kanye's post: "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan [sic]."

Travis – who has just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner – has not yet addressed the situation.

Travis Scott was originally set to headline Coachella
Travis Scott was originally set to headline Coachella. Picture: Alamy

Billie became a Coachella headliner after replacing Travis' slot following the tragedy – making her the youngest-ever healing act at the festival.

It was announced in December that the 30-year-old rapper had been removed from the line-up of performances amid the media storm that surrounded Astroworld.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors

Cheer’s Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her first baby

Lottie Tomlinson Pregnant With Her First Baby With Lewis Burton

Adele partied hard in London on Thursday night

Adele Is Living Her Best Life In London As She Takes Over Stage At G-A-Y

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Niall Horan has been spending lots of time in the studio

Niall Horan Tells Fans That He’s Working On New Music

Kylie Jenner fans have found clues about her baby name

Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Name ‘Uncovered’ As Fans Notice She’s Been Dropping Clues For Months

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star