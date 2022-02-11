Billie Eilish Hits Back At Kanye West After He Demands Apology For Travis Scott 'Diss'

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye's claims. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish has defended herself online as Kanye West threatens to boycott Coachella after reports that the 20-year-old had 'dissed' Travis Scott.

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West claiming that she 'dissed' Travis Scott in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

Kanye, 44, threatened to pull out of his set at Coachella – in which he is a headliner alongside Billie, 20 – if she did not apologise to Travis, 30.

Ye addressed the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress in an impassioned post shared to Instagram, the rapper has made headlines in recent weeks due to his erratic posts about his family, divorce and now Coachella.

He began his ardent post by writing: "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV [sic]."

Billie Eilish responded in the comments to Kanye's post. Picture: Alamy

The 'Donda' musician wrote alongside a screenshot of an article reporting that Billie had 'dissed' Travis after she halted a concert to ensure the safety of a fan.

Some believed her comment, "I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going" to be directed at Travis and his handling of the crowd crush at the devastating Astroworld festival in November 2021.

Kanye's post defended the 30-year-old rapper: "TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED,

"AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [sic]."

Kanye West shared a passionate post to Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Billie Eilish directly responded to Kanye West. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

It didn't take long for Eilish to respond in the comments, refuting claims that her concert antics were anything to do with Scott.

She wrote under Kanye's post: "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan [sic]."

Travis – who has just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner – has not yet addressed the situation.

Travis Scott was originally set to headline Coachella. Picture: Alamy

Billie became a Coachella headliner after replacing Travis' slot following the tragedy – making her the youngest-ever healing act at the festival.

It was announced in December that the 30-year-old rapper had been removed from the line-up of performances amid the media storm that surrounded Astroworld.

